wbiw.com
Obituary: Mark Deckard
Mark Deckard, 67, of Mitchell, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence. Born March 10, 1955, in Bedford, he was the son of Vernon and Louise (Bailey) Deckard. Mark worked as an assembly worker at Visteon. Survivors include a brother, Danny Deckard of Bedford; a half-sister, Melissa...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Laura Diane (Horton) McCracken
Laura Diane (Horton) McCracken, 64, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born October 31, 1957, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Thomas and Pauline (Myers) Horton. Laura was a 1985 graduate of Orleans High School and previously worked as a...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Millison “Millie” Younger
May 5, 1921 – October 12, 2022. Millison “Millie” Younger, 101, of Bedford, IN passed away on October 12, 2022. Born on May 5, 1921, she was the daughter of Floyd D. and Lela (Allen) Speer. She married Ray Younger on June 13, 1941, and he preceded her in death on February 26, 1989. Millie was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Leesville Eastern Star, Doll Club of Hoosier Hills, Erie Homemakers Club, and Erie United Methodist Church.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary Frances Phillips
Mary Frances Phillips, 78, of Springville, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at her residence. Born October 17, 1943, in Springville, she was the daughter of Bennie Joseph Flynn and Ethel Marie (Smith) Flynn. She married Robert E. Phillips on January 19, 1962, and he survives. She worked as Perry Township trustee for 20 years and also as township assessor from January 1990 – 2007. She spent 20 years working in local pharmacies. She and Bob were owners of Ro-Mar Grocery from 1978-1983. She devoted every fiber of her being to her grandchildren. She was a firm believer in Jesus Christ.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Deborah “Debbie” Craig
Deborah “Debbie” Craig, 71, of Bedford, died at 3:44 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at IU Health in Bedford. Born December 1, 1951, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Todd and Carol Mae (Feltner) Todd. She married Jerry Craig on January 15, 1972, and he preceded her in death on December 27, 2014. She was a homemaker and an assembly worker at Cook medical for 10 years. She was the 4-H Rabbit Club Leader for over 20 years and had been a leader of the Bryantsville Live Wires 4-H club. Debbie was a graduate of the 1969 class of Mitchell High School.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Joe Ed Lloyd
Joe Ed Lloyd, 78, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Paoli Health & Living. Born on April 19, 1944, in Madisonville, Kentucky, he was the son of William and Geneva (Oldham) Lloyd. Joe was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Williams First Baptist Church and a graduate of South Hopkins High School. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Gail E. Reynolds
Gail E. Reynolds, 92, of Bedford passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born February 4, 1930, he was the son of Joseph Albert and Daisy P. (Prewitt) Reynolds. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII and the Korean War. He married Vida Sue Blevins on June 21, 1952, and they had four children, Glenda, Lori, Albert, and Brian. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2008. He then married Linda Wheeler on January 17, 2010, and she survives.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings
Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings, 16, of Bloomfield, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born December 1, 2005, he was the son of Jeffrey Cummings and Samantha (Jacob) Cummings. He was a Junior at Eastern Greene High School and attended Hoosier Hills Career Center for construction. Jedd lived a life full of activity. A multi-sport athlete, he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track at Eastern Greene. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, sledding on his boogie board, and riding horses, motorcycles, and side by sides.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Part 3 of the story of Brown County’s Dr. Clyde Culbertson
This original story was written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Sept. 4, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today as we pick up our story about Dr. Clyde Culbertson, he is telling us that he became interested in photography when he was (among other things) in charge of the illustration department at the medical center and fell into some of the same kind of work with Eli Lilly’s. He even took pictures during infrequent vacations. But now his considerable photography equipment has been put to work in the laboratories. He develops his own film and slides for use in connection with his work and his lectures.
wbiw.com
Three graduate from Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
BEDFORD – Three more members of the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court graduated Thursday morning in what Judge Bob Cline called a great day. “This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my job when people do well,” said Judge Cline. ” We get to listen and celebrate these amazing people, who have gathered the tools needed to continue forward with their lives. A Preacher once said, ‘Keep your fork, because the best is yet to come,’ and that is evident here today.
wbiw.com
Two ISP Sellersburg Post Troopers promoted Wednesday
SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post recently announced promotions for two Troopers Wednesday, for their efforts and work ethic. Sergeant Merritt Toomey has been promoted to First Sergeant within the Laboratory Division and will now serve as the Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) Supervisor for Area Four. Area Four encompasses the Sellersburg and Versailles Posts, covering a combined fifteen counties in southeast Indiana.
wbiw.com
Seymour ousts BNL in sectional opener
JEFFERSONVILLE – Seymour opened the Class 4A sectional with a three-set sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Owls, who also swept the Stars during the regular-season clash at BNL on Oct. 4, advanced with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 win over BNL (2-22).
wbiw.com
BNL’s Bailey advances to semistate race
ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey advanced to the semistate during the IHSAA boys cross country regional race at Edgewood on Saturday. Bailey, who also made the semistate race as a freshman last season, finished 16th overall to claim one of the 10 qualifying spots for individuals who are not members of qualifying teams.
wbiw.com
Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen
BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
witzamfm.com
IU Health Bedford receives Community Impact Award
Bedford- On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Indiana Department of Health visited IU Health Bedford Hospital to present them with the State Office of Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Community Impact Award for 2022. “This team has shown so much heart and compassion over the past few years,” said...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication
MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
wrtv.com
IU student found dead at home died of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, coroner says
BLOOMINGTON – The August death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan has been ruled to have been caused by fentanyl, according to Monroe County Coroner’s Office. McMillan, 20, was found dead on Aug. 17, 2022, at a house just outside of Bloomington. According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 13, 2022
11:50 a.m. Property damage accident in the 1200 block of 17th Street. 1:10 p.m. Property damage accident in the 600 block of X Street. 2:01 p.m. Property damage accident in the 3200 block of John Williams Boulevard. 2:14 p.m. Property damage accident at State Road 37 and Mitchell Road. 4:10...
wbiw.com
Stars wear the golden crown, conquering East for share of HHC championship
BEDFORD – The crown had some dust on it, having been packed away by a dynasty for so long. Some questioned whether it would still fit. By golly, after all those years, with some defensive spit-shine, with a little sprinkle of offensive magic, that golden jewel slipped on perfectly. Bedford North Lawrence claimed a championship, found worthy of a title with a victory for the ages.
