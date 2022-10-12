Read full article on original website
Best iPad deals for October 2022
The best cheap iPad deals from every retailer so you'll never have to pay full price for your iPad again.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
ZDNet
PC sales are falling. What does that mean for the price of your new computer?
Cooling demand plus supply chain problems meant PC shipments declined 15% year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, totaling 74.2 million units, according to IDC's preliminary count in its worldwide personal computing device tracker. Shipments by Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus were all down for the quarter....
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
ZDNet
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Samsung First to GAA Node, Beating Intel, TSMC
Industry's first gate-all-around transistors-based ASIC mines cryptocurrency.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
laptopmag.com
Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart
The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
WD Black SN850X SSD Review: Back in Black (Updated)
We put the WD Black SN850X through the wringer to see if it lives up to the company's performance claims.
Android Headlines
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
Android Headlines
HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging
HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Nord N300 Is Coming With 33W Charging In Tow
OnePlus has greatly expanded its budget phone lineup over the past couple of years. We’ve been following rumors of a new phone coming, and it’s going to hit the market soon. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 will land next month, and it will bring 33W fast charging in tow.
Apple Insider
Amazon's October Prime Day deals: $269 iPad, $223 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's OctoberPrime Day deals are officially live, with bonus savings on Apple electronics, home goods, software, and much more. For Apple fans, there are special deals on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks from Amazon...
Android Headlines
Meta Quest Pro Arrives With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC
Meta recently launched the Quest Pro VR headset powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset. Codenamed Project Cambria, it is a high-end product aimed at professionals and expectedly has a steep price tag of $1,500. But for that price, you are getting a quite capable VR headset with innovations and improvements all around.
Future Tech: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Is All Screen
This foldable OLED computer from Asus is a new type of laptop, but there's still a ways to go until it's ready for everyone.
CBS News
The best Samsung deals at Amazon's October Prime Day sale: 'The Frame' TVs, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday savings event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is going on right now. As part of...
The Razer Kishi Edge is a powerful Android tablet designed for cloud gaming
2022 is clearly the year of the gaming handheld. Today, Razer revealed an Android tablet built from the ground up for cloud gaming. Named the Razer Edge, it's the latest entry in a string of cloud gaming hardware. The Razer Edge comes in two variants, a $400 WiFi model and...
