ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

PC sales are falling. What does that mean for the price of your new computer?

Cooling demand plus supply chain problems meant PC shipments declined 15% year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, totaling 74.2 million units, according to IDC's preliminary count in its worldwide personal computing device tracker. Shipments by Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus were all down for the quarter....
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Devices#Ssd#Pny#Seagate Game Drives
ZDNet

A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why

Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
COMPUTERS
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month

Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging

HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

The OnePlus Nord N300 Is Coming With 33W Charging In Tow

OnePlus has greatly expanded its budget phone lineup over the past couple of years. We’ve been following rumors of a new phone coming, and it’s going to hit the market soon. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 will land next month, and it will bring 33W fast charging in tow.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Meta Quest Pro Arrives With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC

Meta recently launched the Quest Pro VR headset powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset. Codenamed Project Cambria, it is a high-end product aimed at professionals and expectedly has a steep price tag of $1,500. But for that price, you are getting a quite capable VR headset with innovations and improvements all around.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy