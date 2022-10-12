ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Obituary: Mark Deckard

Mark Deckard, 67, of Mitchell, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence. Born March 10, 1955, in Bedford, he was the son of Vernon and Louise (Bailey) Deckard. Mark worked as an assembly worker at Visteon. Survivors include a brother, Danny Deckard of Bedford; a half-sister, Melissa...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Laura Diane (Horton) McCracken

Laura Diane (Horton) McCracken, 64, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born October 31, 1957, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Thomas and Pauline (Myers) Horton. Laura was a 1985 graduate of Orleans High School and previously worked as a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mark Andrew Houchin

Mark Andrew Houchin, 63, formerly of Mitchell, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence. Born September 26, 1959, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he was the son of Charles Omer and Janice Mae Houchin. Mark was a 1977 graduate of Mitchell High School. He received a Bachelor’s Degree...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Joe Ed Lloyd

Joe Ed Lloyd, 78, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Paoli Health & Living. Born on April 19, 1944, in Madisonville, Kentucky, he was the son of William and Geneva (Oldham) Lloyd. Joe was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Williams First Baptist Church and a graduate of South Hopkins High School. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Bedford, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings

Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings, 16, of Bloomfield, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born December 1, 2005, he was the son of Jeffrey Cummings and Samantha (Jacob) Cummings. He was a Junior at Eastern Greene High School and attended Hoosier Hills Career Center for construction. Jedd lived a life full of activity. A multi-sport athlete, he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track at Eastern Greene. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, sledding on his boogie board, and riding horses, motorcycles, and side by sides.
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Three graduate from Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

BEDFORD – Three more members of the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court graduated Thursday morning in what Judge Bob Cline called a great day. “This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my job when people do well,” said Judge Cline. ” We get to listen and celebrate these amazing people, who have gathered the tools needed to continue forward with their lives. A Preacher once said, ‘Keep your fork, because the best is yet to come,’ and that is evident here today.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: Part 3 of the story of Brown County’s Dr. Clyde Culbertson

This original story was written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Sept. 4, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today as we pick up our story about Dr. Clyde Culbertson, he is telling us that he became interested in photography when he was (among other things) in charge of the illustration department at the medical center and fell into some of the same kind of work with Eli Lilly’s. He even took pictures during infrequent vacations. But now his considerable photography equipment has been put to work in the laboratories. He develops his own film and slides for use in connection with his work and his lectures.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication

MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
MITCHELL, IN
WLKY.com

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 13, 2022

11:50 a.m. Property damage accident in the 1200 block of 17th Street. 1:10 p.m. Property damage accident in the 600 block of X Street. 2:01 p.m. Property damage accident in the 3200 block of John Williams Boulevard. 2:14 p.m. Property damage accident at State Road 37 and Mitchell Road. 4:10...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two ISP Sellersburg Post Troopers promoted Wednesday

SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post recently announced promotions for two Troopers Wednesday, for their efforts and work ethic. Sergeant Merritt Toomey has been promoted to First Sergeant within the Laboratory Division and will now serve as the Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) Supervisor for Area Four. Area Four encompasses the Sellersburg and Versailles Posts, covering a combined fifteen counties in southeast Indiana.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Obituaries
Obituaries
witzamfm.com

IU Health Bedford receives Community Impact Award

Bedford- On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Indiana Department of Health visited IU Health Bedford Hospital to present them with the State Office of Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Community Impact Award for 2022. “This team has shown so much heart and compassion over the past few years,” said...
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
FRANKLIN, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN

