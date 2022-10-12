2 downstate police officers wounded in shootout with motorist, who is killed

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two Decatur police officers were wounded and a man they pulled over was killed when they exchanged gunfire early Wednesday.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said two officers made a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. and the driver refused to show his hands.

A gun was spotted in the car, he said.

The officers were trying to get the driver out when he started shooting and they and two other officers at the scene returned fire, officials said.

Two officers were wounded, and the driver — who has not been identified yet — was killed.

One officer was in serious but stable condition, Brandel said. The second was in stable condition.

“Anytime there is a loss of life, we are saddened, and our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are also hurting for our officers, who were out working the streets trying to confront violent offenders and they were faced with an officer’s worst nightmare,” the police department said in a social-media posting.

State police will conduct an investigation.

