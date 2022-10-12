ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressional Black-Jewish Relations Caucus condemns antisemitic comments from rapper Ye

By Jared Gans
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sZHN_0iWOZeqm00

The leaders of a bipartisan congressional caucus dedicated to supporting relations between Black and Jewish Americans and addressing issues that impact both groups released a statement Wednesday denouncing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for the antisemitic comments he has made recently.

The heads of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), said in a statement that they “strongly condemn” the remarks.

“This kind of inflammatory rhetoric and perpetuation of stereotypes fuels violence amid a rise in antisemitism and racism throughout the country,” they said. “Words have consequences, which is why the Black and Jewish communities must stand together to make clear there is no room for this kind of hurtful and hateful rhetoric.”

Ye made multiple antisemitic posts on social media over the weekend, leading to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended.

Controversy arose after Instagram took down a post from the rapper in which he suggested that rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people.

He later tweeted that he was “going death con 3” on Jewish people. He said in the tweet that he could not be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew.”

Ye seemed to be referring to the ideology of the Black Hebrew Israelites, who claim that Black people are the “true” descendants of the Israelites in the Bible.

Some, but not all, Black Hebrew Israelites hol d antisemitic views and believe other races are inferior to Blacks, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Ye faced further criticis m after unaired portions of his interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson surfaced, revealing he advanced multiple antisemitic conspiracy theories.

He appeared to refer to the false conspiracy theory that Jewish people control financial institutions, saying, “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

He also told Carlson that he trusts Latinos more than “certain other businessmen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Person
Brenda Lawrence
Person
Lee Zeldin
WKRG News 5

Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Antisemitism#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Congressional Caucus#Black Hebrew Israelites#Condemn#Racism#Jewish Americans#Black Jewish Relations
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.   Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
WKRG News 5

3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, MS
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused of holding girlfriend and 2 other victims at gunpoint with infant baby present, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Peach Street in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the residence, they made contact with a victim who advised that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Demarqual Jaborious Jackson, hit her in […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Mississippi lawmakers on track to ban herbal drug Kratom

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers appear on track to pass legislation to ban kratom, an herbal drug that can be used for pain relief. Kratom is currently unregulated in most parts of the United States but has been outlawed by some states, including neighboring Alabama. A few local governments in Mississippi have also banned […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy