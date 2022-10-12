Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police report that on October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Officers report the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway.

According to police, as the two motorcyclists approached Old Kings Highway, a car began to enter State Route 32 from Old Kings Highway directly in the path of both motorcycles. Police reported Altenau braked resulting in Williams running into the back of Altenau’s motorcycle, both drivers were knocked to the ground while the car left the scene. Police reported Altenau was treated at the scene and then transported to Kingston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to Albany Medical Center with multiple injuries after the crash.

Police are still investigating and attempting to locate the car responsible for the crash. Altenau has been charged with the misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and the violation of driving out of class. Police are asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please call Saugerties Police at (845) 246-9800 .

