Saugerties, NY

Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4zdg_0iWOZBRp00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police report that on October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Officers report the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway.

According to police, as the two motorcyclists approached Old Kings Highway, a car began to enter State Route 32 from Old Kings Highway directly in the path of both motorcycles. Police reported Altenau braked resulting in Williams running into the back of Altenau’s motorcycle, both drivers were knocked to the ground while the car left the scene. Police reported Altenau was treated at the scene and then transported to Kingston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to Albany Medical Center with multiple injuries after the crash.

Police are still investigating and attempting to locate the car responsible for the crash. Altenau has been charged with the misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and the violation of driving out of class. Police are asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please call Saugerties Police at (845) 246-9800 .

theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow

A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
SAUGERTIES, NY
