survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
2minutemedicine.com
Nivolumab plus ipilimumab improves recurrence-free survival in patients with resected advanced melanoma
1. 4-year recurrence-free survival was significantly higher with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. 2. Overall survival was significantly higher in nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Melanoma is a form of skin cancer with the aggressive potential to metastasize to other organs...
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
cancernetwork.com
Optimal Sequencing of Immunotherapy Followed by BRAK/MEK Inhibitor Identified in BRAF+ Advanced Melanoma
Findings from the phase 3 DREAMseq trial indicated that the best course of treatment for individuals diagnosed with advanced BRAF-mutated melanoma is first-line nivolumab/ipilimumab, with BRAF/MEK inhibitors used in later-line settings. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in the first-line and BRAF/MEK inhibitors in subsequent lines appears to be...
studyfinds.org
Older adults living carefree lifestyles twice as likely to end up in nursing home
SYDNEY, Australia — Older adults who lead a carefree, unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to end up needing a nursing home in comparison to their more active peers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the University of Sydney found smoking, physical activity, sitting, and sleep quality to have...
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
curetoday.com
Starting Treatment With Opdivo-Yervoy Combination Followed by Tafinlar-Mekinist Duo Improves Survival in a Subgroup of Patients With Melanoma
Historically, there has been limited evidence to suggest the appropriate treatment sequencing of this melanoma patient population. However, new findings demonstrate starting with Opdivo plus Yervoy followed by Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist may be the best option. The use of upfront Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) followed by a...
labroots.com
A Fungus Among Cancers
The cancer microbiome, the collection of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that live in or around a tumor, has become a major focus of cancer research. Many recent studies demonstrate that microbes play an important role in cancer and the development of new cancer therapies. Our evolving understanding of microbes' role in cancer led to the inclusion of “Polymorphic Microbiomes” in Douglass Hanahan’s Hallmarks of Cancer: New Dimensions (updated in January 2022).
Olivia Newton-John's final gift to the world: Late star's research institute discovers a major breakthrough for pancreatic cancer treatment
The cancer research charity founded by the late Olivia Newton-John has made a significant discovery in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Professor Matthias Ernst, the director of the Melbourne-based ONJ Cancer Research Institute and head of La Trobe's School of Cancer Medicine, led a study presenting a solution to the difficulties of treating one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Different Coffee Types Linked to Cardiovascular, Longevity Benefits
Coffee appears to have cardiovascular health benefits regardless of what form it comes in — traditional ground, instant, or decaffeinated — according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Past research has found that coffee may have a range of health benefits, some...
healthcanal.com
Are Cashews Good For You? Health Benefits, Nutrition, Diet & Risks 2022
The cashew is technically not a tree nut. The correct label is a drupe[1], a fruit with inside “flesh” and an outside shell that cover a seed inside. The cashew tree is a tropical tree of which cashews are the seeds of the cashew “apple.” It is known as caju in several languages, which basically means “nut that produces itself.”
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
survivornet.com
Do You Have Lung Cancer With An EGFR Mutation? If So, The Drug Tagrisso Might Be Right For You Based On New Results From A ‘Practice Changing’ Trial
AstraZeneca’s drug osimertinib, brand name Tagrisso, is an oral medication that blocks the function of the EGFR gene in lung cancer patients that test positive for an EGFR mutation. Recently shared trial results suggest that Tagrisso can delay the recurrence of EGFR mutated lung cancers. This study highlights the...
nypressnews.com
The 4-7-8 breathing method helps you sleep in 60 seconds
If you’re struggling to sleep like the other 8 billion of us who have recently Googled ‘how to sleep’, we give you: the 4-7-8 breathing method. We know, we know. Another faux-scientific #hack or mindfulness app that doesn’t exactly work for everyone. But when it comes to the 4-7-8 sleep technique, you’d be hard pushed to find someone who doesn’t rave about its benefits, particularly for calming anxiety – one study even found that heart rate and blood pressure were calmed after trying the techniqe.
Having a Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis at a Younger Age Is Linked to Poorer Outcomes
New research has found that the age at which people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk of developing serious complications. The study, which was published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed health data from more than 36,000 Americans aged 50 and above. The researchers found...
