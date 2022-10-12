Soldotna’s Maddie Kindred extends college scoreless streak to 353 minutes, nets 19th shutout for Minot State

Soldotna Alaska Wildlife Troopers in September 2021 received an anonymous report that a Nikiski resident killed a sub-legal bull in GMU 15 and left the scene. An investigation revealed 46-year-old Steven Powell shot a moose with an antler spread of 36.8 inches with two brow tines in an area that requires an antler spread of at least 50 inches or three brow tines on one side and left the scene failing to salvage any of the meat of the moose.

NIKISKI, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO