Soldotna’s Maddie Kindred extends college scoreless streak to 353 minutes, nets 19th shutout for Minot State

KFYR-TV
Minot boy rolls a 300 game
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A bowling prodigy is rolling up an impressive resume in Minot, North Dakota. Eleven-year-old Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state. After bowling a perfect game, Tatum’s family couldn’t have been prouder. “I threw the ball, and my...
kxnet.com
Someone You Should Know: Support comes full circle for Glenburn farmer
James Peters, better known as Jim, is a third generation Glenburn farmer who knows what it means to give, and has a deep understanding of what it means to receive. “It was a life changing event for me,” Jim recalled, “but those people that I was serving, or helping out township board, school board whatever came full force.”
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Freezing Drizzle Across The Kenai Peninsula
The National Weather Service in Anchorage is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Light wintry mix / freezing drizzle Saturday morning for Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, Homer and Cooper Landing. A warm front is expected to move through Southcentral overnight through Saturday morning bringing a light wintry...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have released the name of the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident: Ernest Counts, a 57-year-old man from Minot. ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Charges are pending against a Rolette man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night just...
KNOX News Radio
NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties
Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
Minot man killed, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Belcourt
BELCOURT, ND (KXNET) -- A Minot man was killed and three other people injured in a two-vehicle crash about five miles southwest of Belcourt Wednesday.
kdll.org
Kenai waterfront may see development following report
Plans to transform a mile-long stretch of Kenai River waterfront off Bridge Access Road have been floating around for a while. Now, a report is shining light on what exactly the community wants out of that waterfront area, and how to realize that vision going forward. Over a year ago,...
kdll.org
In the name of energy efficiency, HEA pilots heat pump program
Homes on the central Kenai Peninsula are largely kept warm with natural gas in the winter. But some communities that can’t access natural gas rely on fuel oil or propane. And with prices approaching $7 across Kachemak Bay, that can get expensive. Andy Lorentz lives in Seldovia and Homer....
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Resident Pleads Guilty To Wanton Waste Of Big Game
Soldotna Alaska Wildlife Troopers in September 2021 received an anonymous report that a Nikiski resident killed a sub-legal bull in GMU 15 and left the scene. An investigation revealed 46-year-old Steven Powell shot a moose with an antler spread of 36.8 inches with two brow tines in an area that requires an antler spread of at least 50 inches or three brow tines on one side and left the scene failing to salvage any of the meat of the moose.
Hotel Revel hosts grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Hotel Revel previously went through a soft opening, but now has completely opened its unique hotel, hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile
KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
sewardjournal.com
Bear Creek residents suffer property damage following Bruno Road floods
Road damage from the floodwaters some Bear Creek area residents woke up to Sunday morning has now been repaired, as of Tuesday evening. The floods were reported at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday after rains caused a breach in an embankment downstream of Bruno Road Bridge (Salmon Creek Bridge). The Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Office of Emergency Management Incident Management Team set up an emergency operations center in conjunction with the KPB roads department.
