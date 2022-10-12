Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Deadline for Christmas Stroll registrations approaching
The Sheridan Christmas Stroll is celebrating 25 years as the official kick off of the Christmas season for the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses. According to the Chamber, Christmas Stroll brings up to 3,000 shoppers to Sheridan. The Stroll includes events and activities such as free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make-your-own-ornaments, wagon rides, in-store specials, Christmas carolers, winning Stroll buttons and more.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Fire-Rescue Promoting 100 Years Of Fire Prevention Week With Tours And Open House
For 100 years, there’s been one week of the year when firefighters put extra emphasis on preventing a fire, and what better way to learn than by visiting a firefighting station to visit and learn from those who battle blazes on a regular basis. This week is fire prevention...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Better Photo Of Clearmont, Wyoming
Hi, when I read the story about Clearmont schools, I realized that your photo was not very recent. The grain silo advertising logo has been beautifully restored since then, and is no longer peeling and patchy. So I want to offer you the free use of this one, taken today, if you think it’s suitable.
Sheridan Media
Trial by fire: wood-fired kiln comes to life on Sheridan College campus
Taking years to plan, blueprint and create, a wood-fired kiln has been fired to life on the Sheridan College campus. Owner of Red Bison Studios, Stephen Mullins, has been working for the past few years to raise funds for the construction of a wood-fired kiln. Through generous donations from local foundations and individuals, Mullins’ dream became a reality on the campus of Sheridan College.
Sheridan Media
History After Dark series will look back on Sheridan’s saloons
The 2022 History After Dark lecture series returns at 6 p.m. Oct. 20. The Museum at the Bighorns History After Dark series delves further into historical subjects that may be difficult to discuss for some and enlightening for others. HAD offers historical programming that offers lectures from September through December and again from March through May.
Sheridan Media
School Board Praises ‘Right Road’ Program
The Johnson County School Board, during their meeting this week, discussed the recent Right Road program at Buffalo High School, and praised those who organized, volunteered, and participated in the program. The Right Road, formerly known as Freshman Impact, is a program that gives students information and real life experience...
Sheridan Media
SCLT Talk Features Tie Hacks from Southern Wyoming
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Hub on Smith presented a program by Dave McKee, current president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association on the tie hacks in Southern Wyoming, 1906 -1912. McKee recently completed a 34-year career with the U.S. Forest Service as...
Sheridan Media
GPET heads to the ballot
Formerly known as the One-Cent Optional Sales Tax, the General Purpose Excise Tax is returning to the ballot this year. The one-cent sales tax is levied on sales in the city with the exception of food. The money raised from the GPET goes to pay for projects that may not otherwise be funded by the council.
Sheridan Media
Stopping at WGFD check stations
Stopping at the Wyoming Game and Fish check stations and allowing staff to record data isn’t just a good way to contribute to Game and Fish information gathering, it’s also the law. Game and Fish is operating game check stations throughout the fall and hunters and anglers are...
Sheridan Media
WYDOT Sheridan Main Street Construction Plan Mostly Set
WYDOT plans for the downtown Sheridan Main Street Construction Project are mostly set, except for an exact start date and a lead contractor. Beginning in April 2023, WYDOT will use a 3-blocking rolling closure system to remove and replace the concrete on a total of 7 blocks or approximately ½ mile of highway, between 1st Street and the intersection of Main, Coffeen and Burkitt Streets.
Sheridan Media
WYDOT Has Plan To Remove Snow From US Highway 14 Railroad Bridge In Ranchester
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor Joint Venture, Reiman Corp. and High Country Construction are a month into phase two of the reconstruction of the Ranchester Bridge. Traffic was switched to the new eastbound lane of the bridge after Labor Day weekend. Paving is being completed from the...
Sheridan Media
Rams / Eagles Kickoff Today at 2:00 / Broncs Kick off at Natrona County at 6:00
RAMS / EAGLES FOOTBALL – The Tongue River Eagles and Big Horn Rams football teams square off today, the winner secures the #1 seed out of the 2A East for the playoffs. Thursday we heard from both Head coaches, today we get the players perspective, first from Tongue River Conner Cummins.
Sheridan Media
“Friday Night Lights” – Tongue River at Big Horn / The Sheridan Broncs Play at NC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – Tongue River and Big Horn meet tomorrow in a game where the winner secures the #1 seed out of the 2A East for the playoffs. Last week, the Eagles got a challenge from burns who had the #1 pass defense in the state, Head coach Steve Hanson says they had to keep the ball on the ground more times than they would’ve liked, but it got them the win even though it wasn’t a comfortable one.
Sheridan Media
Tongue River Football Prepares For 2022 Thunder Bowl
The weather on Friday (October 14th) should be good for playing football, but there’s going to be a lot of thunder activity in southern Sheridan County. Tongue River and Big Horn meet at 2pm, in a game where the winner secures the #1 seed out of the 2A East for the playoffs.
