Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Media

Deadline for Christmas Stroll registrations approaching

The Sheridan Christmas Stroll is celebrating 25 years as the official kick off of the Christmas season for the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses. According to the Chamber, Christmas Stroll brings up to 3,000 shoppers to Sheridan. The Stroll includes events and activities such as free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make-your-own-ornaments, wagon rides, in-store specials, Christmas carolers, winning Stroll buttons and more.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Better Photo Of Clearmont, Wyoming

Hi, when I read the story about Clearmont schools, I realized that your photo was not very recent. The grain silo advertising logo has been beautifully restored since then, and is no longer peeling and patchy. So I want to offer you the free use of this one, taken today, if you think it’s suitable.
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Trial by fire: wood-fired kiln comes to life on Sheridan College campus

Taking years to plan, blueprint and create, a wood-fired kiln has been fired to life on the Sheridan College campus. Owner of Red Bison Studios, Stephen Mullins, has been working for the past few years to raise funds for the construction of a wood-fired kiln. Through generous donations from local foundations and individuals, Mullins’ dream became a reality on the campus of Sheridan College.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Society
City
Sheridan, WY
Sheridan Media

History After Dark series will look back on Sheridan’s saloons

The 2022 History After Dark lecture series returns at 6 p.m. Oct. 20. The Museum at the Bighorns History After Dark series delves further into historical subjects that may be difficult to discuss for some and enlightening for others. HAD offers historical programming that offers lectures from September through December and again from March through May.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

School Board Praises ‘Right Road’ Program

The Johnson County School Board, during their meeting this week, discussed the recent Right Road program at Buffalo High School, and praised those who organized, volunteered, and participated in the program. The Right Road, formerly known as Freshman Impact, is a program that gives students information and real life experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

SCLT Talk Features Tie Hacks from Southern Wyoming

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Hub on Smith presented a program by Dave McKee, current president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association on the tie hacks in Southern Wyoming, 1906 -1912. McKee recently completed a 34-year career with the U.S. Forest Service as...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

GPET heads to the ballot

Formerly known as the One-Cent Optional Sales Tax, the General Purpose Excise Tax is returning to the ballot this year. The one-cent sales tax is levied on sales in the city with the exception of food. The money raised from the GPET goes to pay for projects that may not otherwise be funded by the council.
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Tunnel Of Terror#Masons#Freemasonry#Shriners International#The Kalif Shriners Temple
Sheridan Media

Stopping at WGFD check stations

Stopping at the Wyoming Game and Fish check stations and allowing staff to record data isn’t just a good way to contribute to Game and Fish information gathering, it’s also the law. Game and Fish is operating game check stations throughout the fall and hunters and anglers are...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

WYDOT Sheridan Main Street Construction Plan Mostly Set

WYDOT plans for the downtown Sheridan Main Street Construction Project are mostly set, except for an exact start date and a lead contractor. Beginning in April 2023, WYDOT will use a 3-blocking rolling closure system to remove and replace the concrete on a total of 7 blocks or approximately ½ mile of highway, between 1st Street and the intersection of Main, Coffeen and Burkitt Streets.
SHERIDAN, WY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Sheridan Media

“Friday Night Lights” – Tongue River at Big Horn / The Sheridan Broncs Play at NC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – Tongue River and Big Horn meet tomorrow in a game where the winner secures the #1 seed out of the 2A East for the playoffs. Last week, the Eagles got a challenge from burns who had the #1 pass defense in the state, Head coach Steve Hanson says they had to keep the ball on the ground more times than they would’ve liked, but it got them the win even though it wasn’t a comfortable one.
BIG HORN, WY
Sheridan Media

Tongue River Football Prepares For 2022 Thunder Bowl

The weather on Friday (October 14th) should be good for playing football, but there’s going to be a lot of thunder activity in southern Sheridan County. Tongue River and Big Horn meet at 2pm, in a game where the winner secures the #1 seed out of the 2A East for the playoffs.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

