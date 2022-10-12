Read full article on original website
KGLO News
DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
BRITT — A Britt farmer has been fined $2000 after repeated failures to submit manure management plan updates and fees to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says Mike Hejlik has an animal feeding operation at 830 200th Street in Britt that consists of two confinement buildings housing 2400 swine grow to finish and a 960 unit swine nursery.
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
bigcountry1077.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
bigcountry1077.com
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Town Has To Get New Oversight Of Its Drinking Water System
Orleans, Iowa — A small town near one of the Iowa Great Lakes has to set up new oversight of its drinking water supply. For the past eight decades, the City of Orleans has been buying its drinking water from the City of Spirit Lake. Orleans City Attorney Don Hemphill says the Department of Natural Resources wants someone to be responsible for the quality of the water that comes out of the town’s taps and Spirit Lake has notified Orleans it does not want to assume responsibility for the water distribution system in Orleans.
KAAL-TV
Winners announced at 2022 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala
(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs at a special recognition event on Tuesday evening. The event was held at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City and entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were honored in 4 distinct categories. In all, 13 finalists were named with winners announced at the gala.
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
bigcountry1077.com
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
KIMT
Man accused of leading north Iowa authorities on high-speed pursuit taken into custody
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit earlier this month is in custody after he fled again. Nicholas Wilmarth is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on felony theft and drug charges along with multiple other crimes.
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
bigcountry1077.com
City of Spencer Outlines Areas For Potential Economic Development
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working with its partners to stick to the goal of growing the community both from a residential and commercial aspect. Outlines of available land that can be used for development and what those areas could look like were made public Thursday during a joint presentation from the City, Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation and Spencer Mainstreet where Director Nancy Naeve broke down some of the successes seen in the Downtown area.
KGLO News
Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on multiple burglary charges. 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was taken into custody over the weekend and faces charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, as well as multiple contempt citations for violating a no-contact order. Court records show Sullivan is accused...
KAAL-TV
Iowa man facing several driving-related charges after tractor trailer overturns
(ABC 6 News) An Iowa man is facing several driving-related charges after the tractor trailer he was driving overturned into a ditch on Sunday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s department, at approximately 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a tractor trailer that had overturned at Thrush Ave. and 250th St.
bigcountry1077.com
Marlene Frey, 89, of Norwalk Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Marlene Frey of Norwalk, formerly of Spencer, will be Monday, October 17th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
