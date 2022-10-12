Orleans, Iowa — A small town near one of the Iowa Great Lakes has to set up new oversight of its drinking water supply. For the past eight decades, the City of Orleans has been buying its drinking water from the City of Spirit Lake. Orleans City Attorney Don Hemphill says the Department of Natural Resources wants someone to be responsible for the quality of the water that comes out of the town’s taps and Spirit Lake has notified Orleans it does not want to assume responsibility for the water distribution system in Orleans.

