These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
963kklz.com
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
lasvegasmagazine.com
What's cooking? Plenty of new restaurants are coming to Las Vegas
It doesn’t seem like too long ago that production shows, concerts, gaming and sporting events were the main driving forces when it came to tourists booking plane tickets to Las Vegas. But now you can add another element to that equation: Restaurants. Our dining scene has exploded so much—and with so much quality—that it’s impossible to ignore. I know from personal experience that tourists are now coming here just to eat at a specific establishment. Food is life, true, but for a growing number of Las Vegas visitors, life is food.
Las Vegas Strip Raises the Bar With a Big New Attraction
While Las Vegas sits in the middle of a desert, it's easy enough to stave off thirst. On the Las Vegas Strip you can't walk more than 20 yards in any direction without coming across a bar. The city has, for example, ubiquitous kiosks offering frozen drinks served in everything...
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
jammin1057.com
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
news3lv.com
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
963kklz.com
Award-Winning Craft Brewery Opening In Las Vegas
It’s the world’s largest craft brewery, and an award-winning one at that. It was probably just a matter of time before it would find its way to Las Vegas. BrewDog is an international company, and it is setting up its largest camp on the Las Vegas Strip this year. They’re slated for a fall opening and we are excited!
Eater
Inside Springs Cafe, the New Brunch and Happy Hour Restaurant Overlooking Springs Preserve
This weekend, the restaurant space overlooking the lush Springs Preserve in Las Vegas reopens as the Springs Cafe. The cafe is a partnership between two local eateries, the nearly ten-year-old Bronze Cafe and northwest Las Vegas Aspire Coffee House. The bright and window-filled Springs Cafe will serve coffee, breakfast, and lunch inside and on the wrap-around balcony.
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Las Vegas Edition)
CraigslistRoll the dice on these five cheap, used Craigslist finds.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
fb101.com
Las Vegas Food & Wine Hosts 14th Annual Festival At Tivoli Village Featuring El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila
The 14th annual highly anticipated Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival featured top chefs and restaurants, luxury liquor and wine brands, among other partners such as United Airlines, Ethel M. Chocolates and Fiji Water with partner Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (https://vegasfoodandwine.com/) The festival is known for featuring the world’s top spirits & wines paired with top level cuisine samplings from entities like Eataly, Palms and San Antonio Winery. Food & Wine showcases some of the World’s best culinary talents and highest class beverages such as El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Live in one of Las Vegas' most exclusive communities
In addition to being one of the biggest master-planned communities in the country, Summerlin is also home to several exclusive communities. One of the most exclusive is Mountain Trails, nestled in the The Trails. It’s only 100 home sites, with guard-gated security ensuring your safety, not to mention a park, playground and tennis courts. And this exclusivity can be yours today, as a home has just become available there, one that promises as much space as you’ll ever need.
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announces $100 million convention center remodel
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
Fox5 KVVU
Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
