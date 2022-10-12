The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

