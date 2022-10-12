Read full article on original website
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
knuj.net
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
KEYC
Investigation into death of Mountain Lake man; no foul play suspected
WILDER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. According to a release from the department, authorities were called just before 9 AM Tuesday to the report of a man in the ditch in Wilder. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cottonwood...
Jackson County Pilot
Foul play not suspected in death of man found in ditch
Local authorities are investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man found lying in a ditch in the city of Wilder Tuesday morning. The man has been identified as Bradley Junker, 44. Late Tuesday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected at this time....
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
bigcountry1077.com
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
willmarradio.com
Hastings man killed in crash with truck near Pipestone
(Pipestone MN-) A Hastings man was killed in a car-truck collision near Pipestone yesterday morning. The state patrol says it was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Highway 30 about 6 miles east of Pipestone. A car driven by 27-year-old Arthur Stephen of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound truck. Stephen was killed, and the truck driver, 40-year-old Ryan Schuur of Chandler was not hurt.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-13-22
A deputy responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a business in Jackson. It was determined to be a false alarm. A deputy responded to a report of a broken-out rear window on a parked vehicle in Jackson. Deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a...
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) — Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire. That was reported just after 8 o’clock last night. The fire was first reported around 3:25 yesterday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between Hull and Boyden, Iowa. Heavy smoke could be...
kiwaradio.com
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
bigcountry1077.com
Man Arrested in O’Brien County Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced in federal court this week. 38 year old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, hailing from Mexico, pled guilty in May to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon. Rodriguez-Chavez was using an alias at the time he was...
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
