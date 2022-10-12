Read full article on original website
Anne Hathaway Explains Her Viral NYFW 'Devil Wears Prada' Look
Anne Hathaway is finally telling the back story behind her viral outfit at New York Fashion Week. If you were anywhere near Twitter last month, you probably scrolled past a photo of the Devil Wears Prada star sitting front row at the Michael Kors show next to none other than former Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. And while it would look relatively innocuous to the untrained eye, anyone who's seen the iconic 2006 movie knows of its significance, given that Wintour served as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly, a.k.a. the notorious boss of Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs.
California Bakery Crafts ‘Pan Solo,’ Life Size Han Solo Statue Made Out of Bread
Few film and television properties have more passionate audiences than “Star Wars.” The George Lucas-created franchise is approaching its sixth decade of existence, but time hasn’t done anything to dull the enthusiasm of its fans. Every time it feels like you’ve seen it all, another “Star Wars” enthusiast finds a way to outdo themselves by crafting a lavish display of fandom that delicately toes the line between remarkably impressive and slightly concerning. Case in point: “Pan Solo“, a new six-foot sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the end of “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” — made of...
‘The Patient’ Creators Made up a Special Dish for the Series
'The Patient' co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg made up a special dish that appeared in the series.
Tove Lo Grapples With Her Eating Disorder in 'Grapefruit' Music Video
Tove Lo is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder. On Wednesday, October 12, the Swedish pop star released the music video for her new single "Grapefruit," where she relives the emotionally tumultuous experience through expressive choreography performed around a padded room and other areas in a dimly lit house, all while a moldy, uneaten grapefruit continues to rot in the fridge.
Stray Kids' Seungmin and I.N 'Can't Stop' Striving for Perfection
Think about the last time you had a crush. Not a passing attraction or glint of a spark, an actual crush — the kind that makes your heart flutter and butterflies dance in the depths of your stomach. That's the kind of puppy love Seungmin and I.N wanted to express when they teamed up to write "Can't Stop" for MAXIDENT, the latest album from K-pop stars Stray Kids.
Issa Rae Says Hollywood Protects 'Repeat Offenders' Like Ezra Miller
Issa Rae thinks Hollywood has a big blindspot when it comes to certain people like Ezra Miller. In an interview published on Thursday, the actress and producer sat down with ELLE to reflect on the actual changes that have happened within the entertainment industry since the beginning of the #MeToo movement, which she believes are few and far in between. In fact, she said "it feels like we're regressing, depressingly so."
Taylor Russell Graduates to Fashion It-Girl
I’m Amy Schumer. Go with me here. "Did I miss anything? There’s like a different vibe in here," Schumer told the crowd at the Dolby Theater after Will slapped Chris at this year's Oscars. That’s how it feels in the fashion world right now. No, I’m not talking about 68 sets of twins that walked the runway at Gucci. No, I’m not talking about Sarah Sanderson’s costume in Hocus Pocus 2 or Kathy Hilton in Barbie-core Oscar de La Renta for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. And no, I’m not talking about the announcement that our next Met Gala would be Karl Lagerfeld-themed (sorry, but Jameela’s not wrong). I’m talking, but of course, about...
Nicki Minaj is Feuding With Latto and The Grammys
The queen of rap is now seen as the queen of pop, and she isn’t happy about it. After the Grammys shifted her nomination from the rap to pop category, Nicki Minaj called out the award show while simultaneously starting a feud with Latto. With several nominations but no...
Oil Protesters Throw Tomato Soup on Iconic van Gogh Painting
One of Van Gogh's most iconic works was covered in tomato soup by climate protesters. According to reports, the two women also glued themselves to the wall beneath the piece, similar to the other climate change protesters who've been doing the same thing around the world. The glue requiring specialists to remove them from the wall before being arrested by the London Metropolitan Police later saying that for “criminal damage and aggravated trespass.” A statement issued by the National Gallery confirmed to the publication that the $80.99 million artwork was "unharmed" as it was covered by glass. However, they said that there was "some minor damage to the frame."
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Is Back for Round Four
After three years of big-budget fashion-meets-music spectacles, the annual Savage x Fenty show is returning for Volume 4, Rihanna confirmed on Instagram today. The entertainer's latest lingerie show will once again be available to stream on Prime Video, beginning November 9. While details on performers and celeb cameos are still under wraps, it's sure to be another star-studded production (past appearances onstage include Normani, Emily Ratajkowski and Erykah Badu).
Charlie Puth Explains Why Harry Styles Doesn't 'Like Me Very Much'
Charlie Puth has a feeling that Harry Styles isn't his biggest fan. As we all know, the "Watermelon Sugar" artist is pretty well known for his genuine love of others, as exemplified by the way he always encourages his fans to "Treat People With Kindness," to the point where he named a song after the slogan on his 2019 album Fine Line. And according to Puth, Styles is a man who practices what he preaches, even if he appears to be less than keen on a particular person.
Bulgari Celebrated 50 Years in America With a Jazzy New York Soirée
"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most stylish parties and events of the season. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see what was on every person's social calendar. Bulgari's 50...
Joshua Bassett Makes Fun of Himself Over Olivia Rodrigo Relationship
Joshua Bassett is poking fun at his past relationship drama. In case you've been living under a rock, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was at the center of an internet shitstorm in early 2021 after co-star and ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo released her record-breaking hit single "drivers license." Widely speculated to be written about their breakup and Bassett's alleged relationship with Sabrina Carpenter, the gossip about the track's origins quickly turned into a brutal hate campaign against the rumored new couple, both of whom ended up recording their own songs that seemingly referenced the controversy.
A-Wall Exposes His Insecurities on 'Dropout'
Rising Texas-born artist, A-Wall, started his career by taking a leap of faith. Choosing to drop out of college to pursue music, the self-described class clown spent the last couple of years making his way from a bedroom studio into Dallas' indie pop scene, releasing a few full-length projects on his own and with alt-hip hop group CHROMA. His track "Loverboy" even enjoyed some success on TikTok. Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Autopilot, A-Wall looks back on his decision to leave it all behind.
'Christian Girl Autumn' Returns
One of the decade’s most unlikely style icons has been Caitlin Covington, the official poster girl for Christian Girl Autumn. Covington is the quintessential Pinterest baddie, and her yearly fall photoshoots have become a sacred day for her loyal internet followers. It all started in 2019 when a Twitter user posted her pics propping the aesthetic up as the antithesis to Hot Girl Summer. People immediately began making assumptions, assuming she was a Republican, against the LGBTQ community, etc. In response to the now-deleted tweet, Queen Caitlin popped out to claim the Christian Girl Autumn crown loudly and proudly.
