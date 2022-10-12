Read full article on original website
Railroaders gather together
The fall is a great time for the Big Four Railroad Reunion. The 12th annual event took place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Emporia American Legion. The 60 railroaders and spouses who attended enjoyed getting caught up on activities, hobbies, and family life. There was lots of laughter and,...
Rotary Club Selling Tickets for 4th Annual Grocery Grab
The Emporia Rotary Club is inviting members of the community to “grab some groceries’’ that will help raise funds for Family Promise of the Flint Hills. The Grocery Grab raffle will allow one individual five minutes to grab as many groceries as possible at Goods CashSaver the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19.
Trox, GCR celebrate one year anniversary
Trox Gallery and Gifts and Gravel City Roasters celebrated one year at their joint location Thursday, offering free cookies and raffles for customers throughout the day. The two businesses moved into 715 Commercial St., last year, offering coffee and art lovers a unique space to shop and relax.
Q&A with CrossWinds
You may have heard that CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has some big changes in the works. Community members are beginning to ask questions, so let’s see if we can help provide some answers. What exactly is CrossWinds? CrossWinds is the community’s local, 501(c)(3) non-profit Community Mental Health Center and...
Shelter, rescues in need of community support following cat intake
Area animal rescues are asking for community support after more than 83 cats and two dogs were removed from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, when a welfare check initiated the need for animal control. According to Emporia Police Captain Scott Stormont, EPD was contacted for a welfare check in...
Lyon County Commission: Gregg Stair
With Scott Briggs retiring from the commission and the residency within District 1 requirement, I am stepping forward, willing to put in the time to serve my family and neighbors as commissioner. We all need to be ready to get involved in order for our form of government to be successful.
Emporia football gets set to take on Washburn Rural on the road
The Emporia High School football team is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as it has just one home and one away game remaining on the schedule. The Spartans (1-5) will hit the road tonight and head up the Kansas Turnpike to take on a Washburn Rural team that is 4-2, with its only losses coming to an undefeated Manhattan team and a Junction City team that Emporia will host next week.
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
Emporia State volleyball freshmen brings local flavor to program
The Emporia State University volleyball team comprises players from around Kansas and neighboring states — Puerto Rico and Poland too — but its four freshman players hail from the Emporia area. Four potential building blocks that could make Emporia State volleyball, well, Emporia.
School safety, hazing concerns arise during USD 253 Board of Education meeting
School safety concerns, including strobe crosswalks and lockdown procedures, were the main focus of the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. The board also received a public comment concerning hazing allegations against the Emporia High School football team that occurred in August. “These young gentlemen that were involved...
Minor injuries reported after Friday evening cooking fire
Minor injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in Emporia Friday evening. According to Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, a structure fire was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday at 1302 Stanton St., apartment 15. Upon arrival, fire personnel noted light smoke visible from the apartment and the occupant had already exited the building.
Emporia boys soccer, cross country, volleyball preparing for late-week action
One Emporia High School team is in action on Thursday, with cross country and volleyball preparing for weekend action. The boys soccer team will look to extend its five-game winning streak going tonight when it travels to Wichita to take on Wichita South.
Miser breaks barriers as first woman on 5th Judicial District bench
Growing up, Laura Miser always knew she wanted to be a laywer. What she didn’t know is how her career would lead to some pretty big accomplishments. This week, Miser was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser is the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon County. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and the Lyon/Chase County Bar Association. Miser earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
Three Emporia tennis players ready for state
Championship season is upon us, and Emporia High School will have three tennis players at the state tournament beginning today at the Andover District Tennis Complex. Freshmen Kali Keough will be the second seed in singles and will get a first-round bye. Junior Ashlynn Foraker and freshman Peyton Chanley qualified in doubles and will have a first-round match.
Week 7 area football preview
Area football programs begin wrapping up regular season schedules today as they head into their final 2-game stretches. Some of the intriguing matchups include Olpe High School looking to upend an undefeated Jayhawk Linn team as Madison High School seeks to secure its sixth win against another undefeated program, Burlingame High School.
Multi-sport athlete Tucker Groh leaving legacy at Chase County High School
Tucker Groh the athlete is no different from Tucker Groh the human. And deservedly so. “First and foremost, I’m a Christian who believes that my talents are given to me by God to use to the best of my abilities,” the Chase County High School junior said. “Additionally, I am also a respectful person who wants to be a role model to youth. I am a student-athlete with a 3.92 GPA and I believe that academics come before athletics. As an athlete, I want to be a positive leader and good teammate in any sport I participate in.”
Emporia State men’s basketball bring back experienced group
While the Emporia State men’s basketball team lost its top two scorers from last season, the Hornets do return an experienced group. Nine Hornets return for Emporia State this season, including their other three starters.
