Tucker Groh the athlete is no different from Tucker Groh the human. And deservedly so. “First and foremost, I’m a Christian who believes that my talents are given to me by God to use to the best of my abilities,” the Chase County High School junior said. “Additionally, I am also a respectful person who wants to be a role model to youth. I am a student-athlete with a 3.92 GPA and I believe that academics come before athletics. As an athlete, I want to be a positive leader and good teammate in any sport I participate in.”

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO