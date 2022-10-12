ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders’ Davante Adams Charged With Misdemeanor Assualt For Pushing Photog, Stephen A. Smith Calls It A “Money Grab”

By Easy Money Typer
 3 days ago

Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal / Getty


L as Vegas Raiders star wide receiver suffered two Ls in one week. His team choked big time against the Kansas City Chief, and out of frustration, he pushed a credential photographer on his way to the locker room earning a misdemeanor assault charge.

Davante Adams, who many consider the best wide receiver in the NFL, had two embarrassing moments during the primetime Monday Night Football matchup on October 10.

The Raiders let a game slip through their hands that they were winning after Adams collided with Hunter Renfrow on a pivotal drive.

Understandably upset, Adams pushed a credential photographer, Ryan Zebley , to the floor on his way to the locker room and kept it moving.

Immediately after, Adams did take time during a post-game press conference to apologize to the man he pushed, but that wasn’t enough for the man who did file a police report after the incident.

The Raiders receiver also was slapped with misdemeanor assault charges, according to TMZ Sports .

Per TMZ Sports :

NFL superstar Davante Adams was cited for assault for shoving a photog to the ground after Monday Night Football … with court docs saying the victim suffered whiplash, a headache, and possible minor concussion.

TMZ Sports has confirmed … Kansas City Municipal Court records show 29-year-old Adams — listed as 6’2″, 210 pounds — received a citation on Wednesday for pushing Ryan Zebley using two hands.

Davante Adams will have to make a virtual appearance in court, and the NFL is currently investigating the incident. Many believe his wallet will take a hit, and he will miss a game.

Stephen A. Smith Believes It Is A “Money Grab”

On Wednesday’s October 12 taping of ESPN First Take , Stephen A. Smith accused Zebley of doing a “money grab.” But, Smith also believed Davante Adams had no business pushing the man.

To close out the segment, Smith used the moment to warn athletes and others with money to be vigilant and use Davante Adam’s incident as a teachable moment because there will be people out there looking for a way to get some of your bags.

You can see more reactions to the push and other developments in the gallery below.

Photo: Las Vegas Review-Journal / Getty

Comments / 1

 

