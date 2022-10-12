Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO