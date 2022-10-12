Read full article on original website
Related
oceanhomemag.com
Escape to Southern California’s Only All-Suite Oceanfront Resort
RLJ Lodging Trust has announced the debut of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, following a full-scale renovation and brand conversion. As Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort, Zachari Dunes’ multi-million-dollar transformation elevates the standout coastal 250-all-suite property to an upscale hideaway complete with an array of thoughtful amenities and unparalleled beach views.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Local Doggy Daycare Goes Viral for Social Media Posts
The social media pages for Santa Barbara-based doggy daycare, Camp Canine, are going viral in the best ways possible. A recent Yahoo news article highlighted a TikTok video that went viral showing dogs excitedly arrive for the day at camp, see below:. @campcaninesb comment for a part 2!!! @pugridesshotgun ♬...
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Taste of Ventura returns with local food, beverages and music
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Chamber of Commerce invited people to taste food and beverages from dozens of local restaurants, breweries, wineries, caterers and small businesses on Thursday night. Guests even had a chance to taste Girl Scout Cookies and sweets for sale this holiday season. Taste took place at the Museum of Ventura County in downtown The post Taste of Ventura returns with local food, beverages and music appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
Thunderstorms Expected In Santa Clarita Weekend Forecast
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Santa Clarita skies this coming weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest California through late Saturday. “Saturday is looking most active, with widespread rain over and near Los Angeles Counties. Adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LA County Health Dept. Announces Plan for Uganda Ebola Outbreak
A week after the federal government announced it will reroute travelers who have been to Uganda in the past 21 days through five U.S. airports following an Ebola outbreak in the African nation, Los Angeles County health officials announced their response to the federal move Wednesday.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Car bursts into flames on 101 Freeway in Ventura County
Firefighters doused a vehicle fire on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park early Saturday morning. Authorities told RMG News that a black Toyota Prius burst into flames around midnight in the northbound lanes of the 101 on the Conejo Grade. It took Ventura County fire crews roughly 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries […]
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
Rain, cool temperatures and thunderstorms expected in SoCal on Saturday, Sunday
Much of Southern California should see some rain on Saturday, with flash flooding possible in mountain communities.
Comments / 1