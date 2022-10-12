Read full article on original website
Related
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K9 officer
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to welcome the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9 officer. K9 Ulkan is a 16-month-old German Short Haired Pointer and comes to us from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. K9 Ulkan will go to handler Cpl K. Spears and replace K9 Java as the department’s explosives detection dog, retiring from service this weekend after her final call to duty on Bridge Day.
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
WDBJ7.com
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
wchstv.com
Man indicted on murder charge in Mercer County more than 12 years after woman's body found
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 12 years after a woman’s body was found floating in the Bluestone River, a McDowell County man has been indicted in Mercer County for first-degree murder in connection with her death. Michael Wiseman, 36, of Welch was indicted Wednesday by a...
wfirnews.com
Police Chief says motel seizure a “first”
The seizure of a Roanoke County motel is a “first” that points out how well local law enforcement works with federal agencies. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near woman in Kanawha County
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Oct. 13, 2022): More details are being released after a man was arrested for firing a gun this morning in Kanawha County. Deputies say 28-year-old Travis Sigman is charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that occurred in the Quincy area on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
wchstv.com
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
lootpress.com
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
Second arrest made related to shots fired at Beckley Chili Night
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A second arrest was made in connection to the shots that were fired at Beckley Chili Night on October 8, 2022. After shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and arrested one suspect, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur. After […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in reported shooting in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in the Cedar Grove area. No information was immediately available on what happened or...
Justice requests Presidential Disaster Declaration over West Virginia flooding
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration over the flooding that happened in southern West Virginia and Doddridge County this summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, WV (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register–Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
lootpress.com
Kanawha County Woman Ordered to Pay Restitution for Social Security Fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, was ordered to pay $84,509 in restitution and sentenced to probation for five years, with the first year to be served on home detention, for theft of government benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, from...
WDTV
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
wchstv.com
Man arrested after accused of firing shot near woman who had been following him in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man was arrested after a woman claimed he fired a shot in the ground in her direction after she followed him in a vehicle because he allegedly had been prowling around her home. Travis Allen Sigman, 28, of...
Comments / 1