Greenbrier County, WV

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K9 officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to welcome the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9 officer. K9 Ulkan is a 16-month-old German Short Haired Pointer and comes to us from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. K9 Ulkan will go to handler Cpl K. Spears and replace K9 Java as the department’s explosives detection dog, retiring from service this weekend after her final call to duty on Bridge Day.
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
Second arrest made related to shots fired at Beckley Chili Night

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A second arrest was made in connection to the shots that were fired at Beckley Chili Night on October 8, 2022. After shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and arrested one suspect, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur. After […]
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KCSO: Missing teenager located

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, WV (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register–Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
