FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to welcome the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9 officer. K9 Ulkan is a 16-month-old German Short Haired Pointer and comes to us from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. K9 Ulkan will go to handler Cpl K. Spears and replace K9 Java as the department’s explosives detection dog, retiring from service this weekend after her final call to duty on Bridge Day.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO