Kearney Hub
REVIEW: 'Amsterdam' muddies its own water before it settles down
There’s almost too much to consider in “Amsterdam,” a David O. Russell mystery wrapped in another mystery. By the time its all-star cast has checked in, we’re ready for a crackling resolution. Instead? We get speeches that make us wonder if we really needed all that exposition.
‘The Patient’ Creators Made up a Special Dish for the Series
'The Patient' co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg made up a special dish that appeared in the series.
California Bakery Crafts ‘Pan Solo,’ Life Size Han Solo Statue Made Out of Bread
Few film and television properties have more passionate audiences than “Star Wars.” The George Lucas-created franchise is approaching its sixth decade of existence, but time hasn’t done anything to dull the enthusiasm of its fans. Every time it feels like you’ve seen it all, another “Star Wars” enthusiast finds a way to outdo themselves by crafting a lavish display of fandom that delicately toes the line between remarkably impressive and slightly concerning. Case in point: “Pan Solo“, a new six-foot sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the end of “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” — made of...
‘The Nanny’ Star, Charles Shaughnessy, Never Auditioned to Play Maxwell Sheffield, Despite Feeling Like He Should
Charles Shaughnessy feels like he was born to play Maxwell Sheffield on the 1990s sitcom, 'The Nanny.' The process of landing the role makes it feel that way too.
Kearney Hub
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72
LONDON — Robbie Coltrane, the baby-faced comedian and character actor whose hundreds of roles included a crime-solving psychologist on the TV series "Cracker" and the gentle half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72. Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital...
Kearney Hub
Zooey Deschanel to star opposite Rose Byrne in season three of 'Physical'
Deschanel has been cast in the third season of Apple TV+ series. The New Girl star will appear in the show as Kelly, a “network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry”, according to a statement obtained by Just Jared. Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a housewife in 1980s San Diego supporting her husband's bid for state assembly. With two seasons out on Apple TV+, the show's latest series saw Rubin launch her first fitness video.
