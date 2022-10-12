Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
kwos.com
Recreational pot issue on next month’s Missouri ballot
Will you vote to allow Missourians to buy and smoke legal recreational marijuana? That’s what passage of Amendment 3 will allow. But legalization activist Eapen Thampy opposes the ballot issue, saying it would create new criminal penalties and would give preferential treatment to potential retailers …. Proponents say passage...
kcur.org
FAQ: Why is Missouri's 2022 election ballot asking about a constitutional convention?
Toward the bottom of the Nov. 8 ballot, Missourians will find a question asking whether they would like to call a convention to amend the state’s constitution. Thanks to a state law, that question must be asked every 20 years. But what exactly is a state constitutional convention? And why would Missourians vote for it?
Judge Tosses Missouri Voter ID Lawsuit
Plaintiffs call the ruling a 'procedural pit stop' on the way to the Missouri Supreme Court
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcu.org
Circuit court judge dismisses challenge to Missouri voter photo ID
A new Missouri law requiring a photo ID in order to vote has survived its first court challenge, keeping the policy intact for now. However, the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition called the ruling a “procedural speed bump” and said they will continue to press the case all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court where prior photo-ID requirements have been struck down.
REAL ID deadline less a year away: What Missourians need to know
While the new REAl ID enforcement deadline is still seven months away, Missourians are urged to prepare for the new federal requirements.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022
This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
A potential constitutional convention in Missouri is on the ballot for the first time in 20 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On election day in 2022, voters in Missouri will have a big decision to make. For the first time in 20 years, they will decide if the state's constitution should be overhauled. If voters approve the convention, it will give those delegates the power to...
Missouri election official talks impact of new voter ID law
The requirements to register to vote in Missouri haven't changed, but the ID requirements to vote on election day have changed.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
abc17news.com
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Gov. Parson signs bill into law that will improve benefits for Missouri farmers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed historic legislation into law. That included the largest state income tax cut in the Show-Me State's history. Along with the tax cut, Parson signed House Bill 3 into law. The bill improves many of the benefits that Missouri farmers...
kcur.org
Voters to decide whether Missouri National Guard should be its own state department
In Missouri, the National Guard is part of the Department of Public Safety, but depending on how voters respond to Amendment 5 on the Nov. 8 ballot, that could change. A "yes" vote on Amendment 5 means the adjutant general, who commands the National Guard and is appointed by the governor, would become a member of the governor's cabinet.
BET
Missouri State NAACP Urges ‘no’ Vote On Marijuana Legalization
The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
suntimesnews.com
MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research...
kttn.com
329,000 Missourians registered for annual statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Oct. 20
A week before Missouri’s annual statewide earthquake drill, more than 329,000 people are already registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” on October 20. A total of nearly 2 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
kcur.org
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
Comments / 0