ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

Recreational pot issue on next month’s Missouri ballot

Will you vote to allow Missourians to buy and smoke legal recreational marijuana? That’s what passage of Amendment 3 will allow. But legalization activist Eapen Thampy opposes the ballot issue, saying it would create new criminal penalties and would give preferential treatment to potential retailers …. Proponents say passage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
krcu.org

Circuit court judge dismisses challenge to Missouri voter photo ID

A new Missouri law requiring a photo ID in order to vote has survived its first court challenge, keeping the policy intact for now. However, the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition called the ruling a “procedural speed bump” and said they will continue to press the case all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court where prior photo-ID requirements have been struck down.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022

This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
RAYMORE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election State#Voter Registration#Early Voting#Volunteers
FOX 2

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
BET

Missouri State NAACP Urges ‘no’ Vote On Marijuana Legalization

The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy