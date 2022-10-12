ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens travel to New York to take on the red-hot Giants

The Baltimore Ravens aim to stay atop the AFC North when they visit the red-hot New York Giants on Sunday. Baltimore is 3-2 on the season but undefeated on the road and holding a one-game lead over both the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Giants are somehow 4-1 on the season in year one for Brian Daboll, fresh off beating the Green Bay Packers in London.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR once had plans to race at iconic stadium before deciding on LA Coliseum

NASCAR started the 2022 Cup Series season with an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum consisted of a quarter mile track inside the stadium and with the vast majority of those in the stands attending a NASCAR race for the first time, it was successful enough to merit doing it again in 2023. That being said, the LA Coliseum wasn’t NASCAR’s first choice for a stadium race.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants remain 5.5-point home underdogs vs. Ravens

The New York Giants (4-1) remain a 5.5-point underdogs for their game this coming Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The over/under opened at 43.5 point but has jumped to 45.5 points. The money line opened Giants +200, Ravens -240 and has remained unchanged as the week has unfolded.
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, more

The New York Giants should be getting a huge boost this week with a couple of key players returning from injuries. Big Blue is off to an impressive 4-1 start despite enduring a slew of injuries throughout the first five weeks of the season. Impact players such as Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson returned to practice today and could re-enter the Giants’ lineup ahead of their Week Six matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Dan Snyder NFL “mafia” comments

Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder is being investigated by a U.S. House Oversight Committee for quite a while over allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. After hiding from the allegations on his private yacht in Europe, Snyder finally agreed to testify earlier this year. And now, with his back up against the wall, it looks like he’s threatening the entire NFL.
thecomeback.com

Giants safety blasts former general manager Dave Gettleman

Former Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins was once one of the most promising young safeties in the NFL with the New York Giants. However, Collins decided to sign with the Washington Commanders, and his career has been downhill ever since. He is now back with the Giants and Collins detailed...
Sportico

Davante Adams’ Shove of Photographer Could Have Far-Reaching Legal Fallout

On Monday night, in a well-publicized incident, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved freelance photographer Ryan Zebley while walking to the locker room after his team’s night’s loss in Kansas City. The aftermath already involves criminal law, and it could soon add civil litigation, league punishment and loss of endorsement deals. Zebley, who worked the game for ESPN, filed a police report claiming body and head injuries after Adams pushed him. Zebley was treated at a local hospital. Adams apologized after the game, though he seemed to blame Zebley for being in his way. “I seen some guy running...
