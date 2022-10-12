Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans
Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning Ranking News
Arch Manning is still the top-rated recruit in the 2023 high school football recruiting class. Manning, who's the nephew of Peyton & Eli Manning, has been the No. 1 recruit for this class on 247Sports for over a year, but some don't think he should be. Some fans and media...
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Eagles fans have given Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy the ‘No. 1′ salute: Why they could be a factor Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy visited Philadelphia several times, both at the old Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs when he was starting out as an assistant coach, all the way through last season as the leader of the Cowboys.
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
ESPN Report: Dan Snyder has file on Jerry Jones, bad-mouthed Cowboys owner
A shocking report from ESPN on Thursday revealed that Washington owner Dan Snyder has allegedly “tracked” other team owners, and even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN reporters spoke to more than 30 sources across the league who corroborated numerous stories about Snyder, including that he instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to get dirt on the league’s ownership group.
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
Heat makes cuts to set roster for start of season and promote Dru Smith to two-way deal
With cut-down day approaching, the Miami Heat didn’t waste any time in preparing its roster for the start of the regular season.
Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the beneficiary of a rather soft roughing the passer penalty this past Sunday. Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the game but the penalty resulted in an automatic first down and a 21-15 Bucs win. On Thursday, Brady...
Geno Smith’s season leaves Seahawks with a lot of questions
The NFL regularly produces surprises, and few have been more stunning than the outstanding play of Geno Smith. Most assumed that Smith would be a placeholder for a Seattle Seahawks team that looked like it was tanking. If that was the plan, Smith has forced the organization to reevaluate their goal.
