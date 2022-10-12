Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
‘Trump is the man’: trial paints a White House plagued by foreign influence
The legal woes of investor Tom Barrack, accused of secretly lobbying for the Emirati regime, add to the image of a Trump circle beset by influence-peddling and corruption
Trump Critics Float Theory Jared Kushner Urged Saudis to Cut Oil Production
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is being connected by the former president's critics to the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production just one month away from the United States' midterm elections. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested in a tweet that Kushner "call...
Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen. The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most...
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Trump nixed Taliban Camp David talks amid worries Ivanka would have to wear burqa
Former president Donald Trump nixed plans to host Taliban officials at Camp David for talks on withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan after one of his advisers questioned whether his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump would need to wear the head-to-toe garment which women under Taliban rule must don before leaving their homes.
Jan 6 hearing updates: panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump – as it happened
Vote represents long-shot effort to compel former president’s testimony – follow the latest
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
George Conway weighed in on Trump's brimming docket of legal issues. He predicted that Trump would eventually be convicted, but would also cause "real pain" to the US. "The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him," Conway said. George Conway, a prominent lawyer...
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump
It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
US justice department granted expedited appeal in Trump Mar-a-Lago case – as it happened
Appeals court decision represents a setback for the ex-president, who had opposed the request
Official says White House is 'panicking' over oil prices
The White House has launched a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production at an OPEC+ meeting. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports.
Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'
Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said "every Republican" should be able to disavow former President Donald Trump's "assassination instructions" against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Jennings, a former GOP advisor and McConnell aide, was referring to a Truth Social post from October 1, in which Trump escalated his long-standing feud with...
What Are Donald Trump’s Kids Up To After He Left The White House?
Donald Trump is known for his time on The Celebrity Apprentice and of course his controversial presidency. One thing that both fans and critics have noticed is that the Trump children were active participants in both his business pursuits and his time in the oval office. Scroll through the gallery...
Donald Trump Reportedly Almost Fired Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On Twitter—So Awkward!
An upcoming and long-awaited new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly had to be stopped from firing his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during his presidency. The kicker is that the twice-impeached former president, 76, was reportedly talked out of announcing the exits of his oldest daughter, 40, and son-in-law, 40 on Twitter by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, 72.
Trump turns up heat on Mitch McConnell criticism, says senator has a 'death wish'
Former President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with a Friday evening social media post tying the Kentucky Republican to measures backed by Democrats and saying the senator has a "death wish." Trump's comments, posted on his Truth Social platform, also mocked McConnell's wife,...
Trump ordered records moved after subpoena, Mar-a-Lago staffer said – reports
FBI has surveillance footage confirming testimony of employee who spoke to investigators, Washington Post and CNN say
Who is Roger Stone, the Trump ally in the January 6 panel’s crosshairs?
Flamboyant rightwing strategist and self-confessed dirty trickster is expected to be a focus of committee’s latest public session
Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Why OPEC+ Cut Target
CAIRO — Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House...
China's Communist Party Congress to Run Oct. 16-22
BEIJING — China's ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress will run for one week from Oct. 16-22 and will amend the party's constitution, a party spokesperson said Saturday. President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as the party's general secretary at the congress in Beijing...
