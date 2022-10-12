ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Trump Critics Float Theory Jared Kushner Urged Saudis to Cut Oil Production

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is being connected by the former president's critics to the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production just one month away from the United States' midterm elections. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested in a tweet that Kushner "call...
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump

It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said "every Republican" should be able to disavow former President Donald Trump's "assassination instructions" against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Jennings, a former GOP advisor and McConnell aide, was referring to a Truth Social post from October 1, in which Trump escalated his long-standing feud with...
Donald Trump Reportedly Almost Fired Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On Twitter—So Awkward!

An upcoming and long-awaited new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly had to be stopped from firing his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during his presidency. The kicker is that the twice-impeached former president, 76, was reportedly talked out of announcing the exits of his oldest daughter, 40, and son-in-law, 40 on Twitter by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, 72.
Voice of America

Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Why OPEC+ Cut Target

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House...
Voice of America

China's Communist Party Congress to Run Oct. 16-22

BEIJING — China's ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress will run for one week from Oct. 16-22 and will amend the party's constitution, a party spokesperson said Saturday. President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as the party's general secretary at the congress in Beijing...
