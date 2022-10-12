ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Tesla is running into issues building battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin

Tesla is reportedly running into problems establishing battery cell production at Gigafactory Berlin, and it is moving battery manufacturing equipment to Texas. For over two years now, Tesla has been working to build its own battery cells with a new 4680 format. The plan is critical to the company’s long-term growth as it powers its next generation of electric vehicles using a new structural battery pack architecture.
electrek.co

Rivian R1T electric pickups are in Africa to help with conservation efforts

Rivian has yet to officially expand R1T electric pickup deliveries outside of the United States, but some electric pickups are already in Africa – for a good cause. After a year in production, Rivian is just now starting to expand outside of the United States with the first deliveries expected in Canada by the end of the year.
electrek.co

US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually

As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
electrek.co

New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted at Gigafactory Texas

What appears to be either new Tesla Cybertruck bodies or prototypes were spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of the start of production. The Cybertruck is one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicles to launch ever. Tesla is estimated to have a backlog of over 1 million reservations for the electric pickup truck, which means that there are a lot of eyes on the vehicle program and people are trying to track progress toward production.
electrek.co

Could rooftop wind give rooftop solar a run for its money?

Aeromine Technologies claims that its new rooftop bladeless wind energy unit provides the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels. Could it become a game changer for generating clean energy on commercial buildings?. Aeromine Technologies says its motionless system, which was validated through joint research with Sandia...
electrek.co

Marine charging network Aqua superPower partners with Ingenity electric boats to promote e-mobility

Global marine charging network Aqua superPower continues to expand its reach and promote electric boat adoption with its latest partnership. It has teamed up with award-winning electric boat manufacturer Ingenity Electric to establish compatibility standards in marine e-mobility to expedite electric boat adoption and the charging infrastructure necessary to support it.
electrek.co

If Tesla is facing ‘demand destruction,’ where are the demand triggers?

Many industry watchers are claiming Tesla is facing “demand destruction,” but if that’s the case, why isn’t Tesla pulling on some demand triggers?. In a new note to clients this week, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, one of the top analysts covering Tesla, noted that he believes Tesla is experiencing “demand destruction” at the margin:
electrek.co

Pick up the Jetson Canyon electric folding scooter at $762 (Save $138) in New Green Deals

Ready to cruise around the city on a scooter to save on gas and transportation costs this fall? Well, the Jetson Canyon folding electric scooter is perfect for the task thanks to its folding design, 15.5 MPH top speed, and 22 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for the second-lowest price that we’ve seen yet, coming in at $762 from its normal $900 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co

Rachio’s new smart sprinkler controller sees first discount to $127 in New Green Deals

The most you might be caring about your lawn right now might be around getting the leaves taken care of, but we’re tracking a notable off-season discount on Rachio’s latest smart sprinkler controller. Perfect for ensuring your grass practically waters itself next spring and summer, the new 4-zone model arrives with added Alexa integration on top of its smart features for automating your setup with the very first discount to date. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: This Chinese electric car looks like a beautiful 1920s roadster

I’ve had plenty of fun dumpster-diving through Alibaba’s online electric car catalog over the last few years, finding odd and futuristic EV gems for this weekly column. But never before have we seen something quite so elegant looking as this early automotive era replica, complete with all the bells and whistles you could possibly ask for in a Chinese knock-off. And that makes it a perfect selection for this week’s Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week!
electrek.co

Europe says Biden’s IRA isn’t fair play for the global EV future

What’s good for America isn’t necessarily good for your friends across the pond – at least that is the central message to an urgent call to action from the EU this week against what it sees as “discriminatory” tax credits and incentives against European and Asian carmakers in the groundbreaking new Inflation Reduction Act.
electrek.co

Ford electric vehicles, including F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, used to make a movie

Ford’s electric vehicles are being put to good use, you know, other than saving the planet from harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Since launching, they have been used as power sources during devastating disasters like hurricanes and floods. Now, Ford reports its electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning truck and E-transit van, are being put to work for another kind of use – making a movie.
