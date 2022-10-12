Read full article on original website
Tesla is running into issues building battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin
Tesla is reportedly running into problems establishing battery cell production at Gigafactory Berlin, and it is moving battery manufacturing equipment to Texas. For over two years now, Tesla has been working to build its own battery cells with a new 4680 format. The plan is critical to the company’s long-term growth as it powers its next generation of electric vehicles using a new structural battery pack architecture.
Rivian R1T electric pickups are in Africa to help with conservation efforts
Rivian has yet to officially expand R1T electric pickup deliveries outside of the United States, but some electric pickups are already in Africa – for a good cause. After a year in production, Rivian is just now starting to expand outside of the United States with the first deliveries expected in Canada by the end of the year.
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted at Gigafactory Texas
What appears to be either new Tesla Cybertruck bodies or prototypes were spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of the start of production. The Cybertruck is one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicles to launch ever. Tesla is estimated to have a backlog of over 1 million reservations for the electric pickup truck, which means that there are a lot of eyes on the vehicle program and people are trying to track progress toward production.
Could rooftop wind give rooftop solar a run for its money?
Aeromine Technologies claims that its new rooftop bladeless wind energy unit provides the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels. Could it become a game changer for generating clean energy on commercial buildings?. Aeromine Technologies says its motionless system, which was validated through joint research with Sandia...
US offshore wind sets a record with 58% growth in long-term targets in Q3
The US offshore wind industry has hit the ground running: Coastal states increased their long-term offshore wind targets by 58% in the third quarter of 2022. That sets a record for quarterly growth, according to the Business Network for Offshore Wind’s inaugural “US Offshore Wind Quarterly Market Report.”
Marine charging network Aqua superPower partners with Ingenity electric boats to promote e-mobility
Global marine charging network Aqua superPower continues to expand its reach and promote electric boat adoption with its latest partnership. It has teamed up with award-winning electric boat manufacturer Ingenity Electric to establish compatibility standards in marine e-mobility to expedite electric boat adoption and the charging infrastructure necessary to support it.
If Tesla is facing ‘demand destruction,’ where are the demand triggers?
Many industry watchers are claiming Tesla is facing “demand destruction,” but if that’s the case, why isn’t Tesla pulling on some demand triggers?. In a new note to clients this week, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, one of the top analysts covering Tesla, noted that he believes Tesla is experiencing “demand destruction” at the margin:
Volkswagen contributes to 25% overall EV delivery rise with over 120K ID.4/5 models sold so far this year
German automaking giant Volkswagen released its September deliveries report showing a 25% jump in EV deliveries through the first nine months of 2022. Despite ongoing supply chain constraints, consumers are buying VW’s electric models at a record pace as the automaker’s EV sales share climbs to a new high of 6% in September.
Lucid Motors (LCID) launches UX 2.0, its largest software update across an entire EV to date
Lucid Motors is rolling out its largest software update yet, introducing UX 2.0, which includes improvements throughout the entire vehicle – its flagship Air sedan. New features include “instant-on” glass cockpit and panel displays and the launch of Highway Assist. Check out the full list below. Lucid...
Hyundai will begin construction on its first EV plant October 25 as it targets US tax credit
And it’s official. Hyundai will break ground on its massive $5.5 billion electric vehicle factory in Bryan County, Georgia, on October 25. After several months of lobbying with US officials over EV tax credit changes in the recently passed climate law, the South Korean motor group is officially starting construction on its EV manufacturing plant.
Pick up the Jetson Canyon electric folding scooter at $762 (Save $138) in New Green Deals
Ready to cruise around the city on a scooter to save on gas and transportation costs this fall? Well, the Jetson Canyon folding electric scooter is perfect for the task thanks to its folding design, 15.5 MPH top speed, and 22 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for the second-lowest price that we’ve seen yet, coming in at $762 from its normal $900 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Rachio’s new smart sprinkler controller sees first discount to $127 in New Green Deals
The most you might be caring about your lawn right now might be around getting the leaves taken care of, but we’re tracking a notable off-season discount on Rachio’s latest smart sprinkler controller. Perfect for ensuring your grass practically waters itself next spring and summer, the new 4-zone model arrives with added Alexa integration on top of its smart features for automating your setup with the very first discount to date. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
‘Tactical Urbanism’ – Pop-up COVID-19 bike lanes increased biking, reduced NOx exposure
In the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, “pop-up” bike lanes in Berlin contributed to an increase in bike traffic and a reduction in exposure to pollutants for cyclists, according to a new study. At the start of the ongoing pandemic, many cities around Europe rushed to implement...
Trek says its new ultra-lightweight road e-bike looks and feels like a non-electric bike
Trek has just unveiled its lightest electric bike to date, the Trek Domane+ SLR. The stealthy e-bike is designed to slot right in alongside non-electric bikes without sticking out. Trek Domane+ SLR. Weighing in at a mere 11.75 kg (25.9 pounds), the Trek Domane+ SLR is the company’s lightest electric...
Weird Alibaba: This Chinese electric car looks like a beautiful 1920s roadster
I’ve had plenty of fun dumpster-diving through Alibaba’s online electric car catalog over the last few years, finding odd and futuristic EV gems for this weekly column. But never before have we seen something quite so elegant looking as this early automotive era replica, complete with all the bells and whistles you could possibly ask for in a Chinese knock-off. And that makes it a perfect selection for this week’s Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week!
Europe says Biden’s IRA isn’t fair play for the global EV future
What’s good for America isn’t necessarily good for your friends across the pond – at least that is the central message to an urgent call to action from the EU this week against what it sees as “discriminatory” tax credits and incentives against European and Asian carmakers in the groundbreaking new Inflation Reduction Act.
Ford electric vehicles, including F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, used to make a movie
Ford’s electric vehicles are being put to good use, you know, other than saving the planet from harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Since launching, they have been used as power sources during devastating disasters like hurricanes and floods. Now, Ford reports its electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning truck and E-transit van, are being put to work for another kind of use – making a movie.
