WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
warrenrecord.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening
Warrenton and Warren County officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gather Saturday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Champions Maintenance & Cleaning Service, LLC at 115 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about services, call 252-257-2233, 252-257-3629 or 252-820-4695; email championmatthew01@gmail.com or visit www.championsmaintenanceservicellc.com.
WITN
‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s. The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor. With...
ednc.org
Perspective | Rocky Mount High class of ’70: Making history by showing up wasn’t easy
For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life — just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done — it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all. More than...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process
DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
cbs17
Woman nabbed on felony charge after cocaine found hidden in dollar bill near Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on a felony cocaine charge last week after a broken headlight led to a car being pulled over by deputies in Halifax County, officials said. The incident took place in the early morning on October 8 in the area of...
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
Man found snorting drugs behind North Carolina library, found with fentanyl, deputies say
A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: “The conditions are unacceptable”
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Grand jury indicts North Carolina mom accused of killing her children
On Monday, a grand jury indicted a Cary mom on first-degree murder charges after police said the suspect killed her two daughters in August.
WITN
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
'I was screaming for my husband': NC woman recounts dog attack that led to her foot being amputated
"My husband tried to get the dog away and the dog attacked him, too."
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for larceny suspect in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find a larceny suspect. Deputies said it occurred at the New Dixie Mart on the 10000 block of NC Highway 903 in Halifax on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. They said...
Wilson, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wilson. The Wayne Country Day School soccer team will have a game with Greenfield School on October 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Wayne Country Day School soccer team will have a game with Greenfield School on October 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
cbs17
Drug, gun charges for Nash County man also accused of stealing 4 ATVs, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man accused of stealing four ATVs and a trailer also faces drug and gun charges after a search by law enforcement turned up six firearms, cocaine and marijuana, deputies say. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Shontayene Dewayne Pittman faces 14...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Opioid trafficking counts lodged; DWI count
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Thursday Sergeant M.H. Worrell and Agent C.W. Batchelor conducted a follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area of Woodberry Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue. Martin said drug activity was...
jocoreport.com
Hit And Run Suspect Arrested By Highway Patrol
KENLY – The State Highway Patrol has located and charged a 19 year-old suspect in connection with a serious hit and run accident in Johnston County. Steven Teodoror Rodriguez of Kenly was arrested Wednesday afternoon by state troopers. Rodriguez is charged with felony hit and run with injury, no operator’s license, expired registration, no inspection, and no insurance.
