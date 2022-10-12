Read full article on original website
Lubbock residents fed up with code violations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock residents in the Bayless-Atkins neighborhood claim code violations are getting out of hand. One resident, who simply identified herself as Harris, says she had been in contact with the city over the violations before. “I’ve called the city many times about my neighbors because...
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update
Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured.
City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested. Details here: Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting. Cruz gets...
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Milk-gate: Lubbock radio personality’s doorbell video goes viral
If you're on TikTok, there's a good chance you've seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag - with milk inside.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership
Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
Two-vehicle crash reported north of Lubbock Friday, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash was reported north of Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection. Details on the severity of injuries were not yet available. Video showed numerous […]
One killed after pickup truck hit man fixing tractor tire north of Lubbock, DPS says
One person was killed after a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck north of Lubbock on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
