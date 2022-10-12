ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

fox34.com

Lubbock residents fed up with code violations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock residents in the Bayless-Atkins neighborhood claim code violations are getting out of hand. One resident, who simply identified herself as Harris, says she had been in contact with the city over the violations before. “I’ve called the city many times about my neighbors because...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested. Details here: Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting. Cruz gets...
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership

Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
LUBBOCK, TX

