Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest inthe killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he...
New Hampshire unsolved case file: Mary Harrison found dead in Hinsdale woods in 1981
HINSDALE, N.H. — The killing of a 22-year-old woman remains unsolved more than 40 years later. Mary Harrison was reported missing by her husband, Walter Harrison, on Oct. 15, 1981. Officials said Harrison's body was found by a hunter 15 days later in the woods near Monument Road in...
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike
DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
Lawsuit: Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Massachusetts day care
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a day care in Methuen, Massachusetts. According to WFXT-TV, an attorney representing the...
Man charged in NH church shooting says prison interfering with right to practice religion
CONCORD, N.H. — A man serving time for assault as he awaits trial on charges related to a church shooting in Pelham claims the New Hampshire State Prison is denying him the right to practice his religion. Dale Holloway is asking a judge to order the prison to stop...
Nashua, New Hampshire Man Was Sentenced To 68 Months For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances
On Thursday, Antron Hughes, 60, formerly of Nashua, New Hampshire was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. From December 2022 through March 2021, Hughes conspired with another individual on five occasions to distribute quantities of cocaine base (“crack”) to an individual who was cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department during their investigation into increased drug trafficking in the “Tree Streets” area of the city.
A Ratepayer and Taxpayer Success Story in Durham School
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. If you think energy efficiency is an imaginary friend, visit Durham and ask...
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
Staffing issues contribute to problems at Youth Services Center, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials said Friday that staffing shortages at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have contributed to ongoing problems at the facility. Joseph Ribsam, director of the Division for Children, Youth and Families, said the facility needs 45 youth counselors, but it only has...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
