Derry, NH

WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murders of Concord, NH couple in custody

CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in the unsolved murders of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont on an unrelated warrant.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was arrested on a warrant out of Utah. He was arraigned on the probation violation via video link Thursday and ordered held without bail.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all...
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
nbcboston.com

Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
SHIRLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike

DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
DOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
BOW, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Nashua, New Hampshire Man Was Sentenced To 68 Months For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances

On Thursday, Antron Hughes, 60, formerly of Nashua, New Hampshire was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. From December 2022 through March 2021, Hughes conspired with another individual on five occasions to distribute quantities of cocaine base (“crack”) to an individual who was cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department during their investigation into increased drug trafficking in the “Tree Streets” area of the city.
NASHUA, NH
Q97.9

WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

