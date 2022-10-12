CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in the unsolved murders of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont on an unrelated warrant.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was arrested on a warrant out of Utah. He was arraigned on the probation violation via video link Thursday and ordered held without bail.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all...

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO