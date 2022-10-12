Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true
We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
The DCEU’s newest hero addresses rumors they’re also in the running for a major MCU role
There’s no rule that says an actor can’t be a part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU, something that history has proven to be true countless times over. Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton, Chris Evans, Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, Taika Waititi, Hugo Weaving, and Idris Elba are just some of the names to have boarded both of Hollywood’s marquee comic book monoliths at one stage or another, but it would nonetheless be a turn-up for the books if a newcomer to one franchise simultaneously scored a key part in the other.
Netflix’s ‘The Sinner’ is back for season four with new cast members to join the team
Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.
Sacha Baron Cohen could finally bring the MCU’s longest-running Phase Four joke to a fiery end
One of the longest-running gags throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has had absolutely nothing to do with any of the events to have unfolded on either the big screen or Disney Plus, but the rampant internet speculation that constantly touts the impending debut of Mephisto. WandaVision was...
Episodic horror enthusiasts rue the downfall of a once-mighty series
Once upon a time, before incoherent storylines and unnecessary cast additions, AMC’s The Walking Dead was considered to be a revolutionary change in the realm of modern television. Upon its initial network release back in 2010, the apocalyptic series was critically acclaimed by a slew of critics — and the show was even nominated for Best Television Series at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. But, somewhere along the way, its intrigue eventually began to wear off as the ratings tragically plunged.
The actress behind Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power’ didn’t know about that ‘painful’ Sauron twist
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You asked and they delivered. The Rings of Power finale is full of revelations and answers, but the biggest rug pull of all involved the dark lord Sauron himself, who has now come out from the shadows to dominate Middle-earth.
The worst-ever movie from a titan of horror disgraces streaming with its feeble frights
No brand in the industry has a 100 percent track record of success, but when it comes to horror, Blumhouse is about as reliable as it gets. While the levels of acclaim have varied wildly across the production company’s vast slate of projects, the majority of them tend to appeal to the target audience at the very least. In terms of talent-to-quality ratio, though, the outfit has arguably never put out anything worse than The Darkness.
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
3 Things Netflix’s ‘Jeffery Dahmer Tapes’ reveals about the mind of a murderer
When Netflix released its limited series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story viewers were captivated, and it quickly became Netflix’s second-biggest series–ever! Monster revealed all the gory details of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer and his 13-year crime spree. One of the things that kept viewers so captivated was the enduring question: how did this happen? What could cause a seemingly normal man with a seemingly normal upbringing to become one of the world’s most notorious and disturbing serial killers? Those questions are answered in the new series Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes.
‘House of the Dragon’ obsessives praise a rare pure soul in a sea of malicious intent
House of the Dragon fans think they’ve finally found a pure-hearted innocent character in the prequel show, and now they want to protect her at all costs. Game of Thrones is known for its morally gray characters, but even in the endless sea of powerful nobles who were out for themselves, we had the Starks to cherish as our righteous protagonists. House of the Dragon doesn’t even have that, and you might be hard-pressed to find a side that you can actually root for because of their moral virtues. Most fans are simply on the side of the Blacks because they’re more charismatic and we’re willing to die on that hill.
DCEU fans losing their minds as ‘Black Adam’ confirms the franchise’s worst-kept secret
Is a spoiler really a spoiler if everyone’s expecting it to happen? For years, we’ve been hearing unconfirmed reports that Henry Cavill would be making a cameo appearance in Black Adam to set up the superpowered showdown fans have been desperate to see. With the premiere over, details have been making their way online, and DC Films has given its audiences exactly what they’ve been asking for in a change of pace with recent history.
A wildly polarizing horror comedy makes a deal with the devil to become one of streaming’s biggest hits
The horror comedy is one of the most deliriously entertaining cinematic subgenres when pulled off in the right way, with plenty of titles living long in the memory as undisputed classics and fan favorites. When it goes wrong, though, the end result can be something that’s neither scary nor funny. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Studio 666 could feasibly exist in either camp.
Netflix is officially launching an ad-supported plan with an enticing pricing tier to lure back fleeing subscribers
It’s finally happening! On Thursday, Netflix announced that it will be launching the company’s first-ever ad-supported plan starting in November, in an apparent effort to keep up with rival streaming services. The new plan, which is called Basic with Ads, will cost just $6.99 per month, which compares...
A bloodthirsty drama from an iffy filmmaker is now Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time
Do Bad Guys finish first? Or second? According to last week’s Netflix statistics, the streaming service’s second-biggest hit ever is a biopic of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. Not only has Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story logged 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide it’s also finally scored an unmistakable hit for Ryan Murphy — and perhaps justified the company’s $300 million deal that was inked in 2018.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Green Council forms in episode 9 promo images as ‘House’ star reflects on his reign
It was something of a custom for penultimate Game of Thrones episodes to go all out in terms of surprise twists and mind-bending action, so can we expect the same from House of the Dragon for its first ninth episode? The promo images that HBO has recently released certainly seem to hint at such an outing.
‘Doom Patrol’ season 4: New and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Doom Patrol is hands down one of DC’s most outlandish creations and the superpowered weirdos are coming back for season four on HBO Max. The story follows a group of people who all experienced traumatic events that gave them superpowers and how they cope with their lives. It stars the lovable Brendan Fraser, who voices Cliff Steele/Robot Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Riley Shanahan performs in-costume as Robot-Man and Mattew Zuk performs in-costume as Negative Man. They’re led by the brilliantly mad Niles Caulder played by Timothy Dalton, and they get into all kinds of bizarre trouble.
