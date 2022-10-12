Read full article on original website
Oklahoma-Kansas: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers their predictions for how Saturday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will play out.
How to watch USC football vs. Utah: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds
Caleb Williams and the No. 7 USC Trojans hit the road for their biggest test of the season thus far against No. 20 Utah
Oklahoma to debut 'UNITY' alternate uniforms this weekend vs. Kansas
Oklahoma will have a different look Saturday when they take the field versus the Kansas Jayhawks. Saturday represents the first time we’ll see Oklahoma dawn their newest alternate when they take the field wearing their “UNITY” uniforms. The jerseys were designed to emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to better society.
How to watch OU vs. Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. — Will this be the week that it stops? ‘This’ is a losing streak, now at three games, with the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming to town. Still, the Sooners enter as a nine-point favorite in a series they lead 79-27-6 all-time. Here’s a look at...
Social media reacts to Oklahoma's 'UNITY' alternate ahead of the Kansas game
In the modern world of football, NFL teams and college football programs are looking to create unique ways to change up their look. While tradition remains a key part of college football, the University of Oklahoma found an inspired way to create an alternate uniform that also honors a legend of the program.
WATCH: Week 7 Oklahoma-Kansas Preview
AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Oklahoma's Week 7 matchup with the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks.
Oklahoma's C.J. Coldon with brilliant pick against Kansas
Kansas was driving for what could have been a tying score against Oklahoma Saturday in a Big 12 contest in Norman. C.J. Coldon to the rescue. Watch as the transfer from Wyoming, who is in his sixth year of college eligibility thanks to a 2017 redshirt, make the fantastic interception.
