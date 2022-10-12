ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch OU vs. Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. — Will this be the week that it stops? ‘This’ is a losing streak, now at three games, with the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming to town. Still, the Sooners enter as a nine-point favorite in a series they lead 79-27-6 all-time. Here’s a look at...
