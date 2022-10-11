Read full article on original website
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
Yahoo!
Prime Day is over but Walmart's early Black Friday deals are still kicking! Save up to 50%
If the past few years has taught us anything, it's that it pays to shop early. With that in mind, Walmart launched their "Rollbacks and More" event (with deals running through Thursday — that's today!) to take the brand's already low prices down even further. Timed to sync with Amazon's October Prime Day sales event, and Target's early holiday sale, it's prime time for early holiday shopping. So by the time December rolls around, you'll be reveling in the fact that your holiday gift list is all crossed off and you can focus on the other fun and festivities of the season.
Holiday shopping: Kohl's, Best Buy, and Target will all close for Thanksgiving
Several stores will close for Thanksgiving this holiday shopping season. Kohl's and Best Buy announced this week that the stores would not be open for business during the holiday, joining Target, which made the decision last year to close every Thanksgiving. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will...
TODAY.com
Should you wait until closer to Christmas to get shopping done?
As some stores get a jump-start on holiday shopping deals, how do you get the most savings and is shopping early the best strategy? NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Oct. 12, 2022.
CNBC
'Black Friday is here': Holiday sales are already on, with record-breaking deals
Holiday sales are starting earlier this year as retailers try to unload excess inventory and entice shoppers worried about inflation. Discounts are expected to hit record highs for categories such as electronics, toys and computers, according to Adobe's online-shopping forecast. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but the...
