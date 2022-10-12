ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsey Asbille cryptically addresses the future of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille is teasing the future of Paramount’s number-one series ahead of its season five premiere. While cryptic, she mentions the finale for the upcoming episodes and what it could stand for. In speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura, Asbille was asked about the future of Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone’: The best of John Dutton

Paramount introduced fans to a cowboy named John Dutton in 2018 with the premiere of Yellowstone. Kevin Costner brings the character to life on the number one series, and as we prepare for the debut of season five, we’re looking back at some of the best moments in the show’s incredible history.
A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix

Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
