Watch Eric Krasno Cover Allman Brothers Band’s “Dreams” With Kyle Travers In North Carolina [Video]

Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
It’s happening. Long-awaited North Hills barbecue restaurant sets opening date.
Low and slow ... and ready to go.
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Win After Years Of Playing
The lucky winner said she was "in a little bit of shock" after scoring her prize.
insideradio.com
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
cbs17
‘Loving mother’: Shooting victim Susan Karnatz remembered by husband, Tom
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known as to the motive or circumstances surrounding the Thursday mass shooting in Raleigh, loved ones have started sharing out photos and messages about those killed in the attack. One of the five victims killed was Susan Karnatz, a 49-year-old and mother...
North Carolina police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing
Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
WRAL
Witness describes east Raleigh neighborhood shooting: 'We heard the gunshots. I saw him bleeding out in the car.'
WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood.
WBTV
‘No one should feel this fear’: Biden, N.C. leaders express shock, outrage over Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences from law enforcement and politicians poured in Thursday night and into Friday for the residents of Raleigh and its police department after Thursday’s shooting near a popular greenway left five dead and two injured. President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill...
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
