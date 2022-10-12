Read full article on original website
Foodie Friday: Motor City Pizza’s new location
A few years ago Greg Tierney told us he was retiring from the restaurant industry to focus on his family. But when you have such a talent and a passion for it, it’s hard to walk away! And honestly, we’re so glad he didn’t because then we wouldn’t have Motor City Pizza where Greg’s sharing his childhood Detroit-style pizza with us.
What to Eat and Drink This Weekend: Greek Fest, Malai Pop-up and a Wine Festival
Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about for the next week. The State...
BIZ BUZZ
Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2022 print issue. MOD Pizza, serving individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, is now open at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 100, Flower Mound. LuvLeigh Apparel and Spirit Halloween are now open in The...
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
Edmond's Burgers & More to serve up burgers, wraps and more in Plano
Edmond's Burgers & More is opening in October in Plano. (Courtesy Edmond's Burgers & More) Edmond’s Burgers & More is scheduled to open later in October at 2919 W. 15th St. in Plano. The family-owned restaurant serves burgers as well as a variety of wraps, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 972-612-2121. Facebook: Edmond’s Burgers & More.
Hungry? These are the best lunch restaurants to dine at in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunch, it’s one of everyone’s favorite meals of the day and probably the most underrated as breakfast is deemed the most important and dinner seems to be the heaviest of meals for most. Lunch deserves some respect and it deserves to be shared with...
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
CLUB4Fitness opening Monday in Flower Mound
A new, huge gym will open its doors 5 a.m. Monday in Flower Mound. CLUB4Fitness is opening a 59,000-square-foot facility in the old Tom Thumb space at 2600 Flower Mound Road. The regional health club chain has 27 locations in the south, and this will be its fifth — and largest — in Texas. The membership-oriented CLUB4 Fitness offers a variety of health and fitness equipment, programs and amenities, including personal training, group exercise classes, small group training, cycling, tanning, red light therapy, hydromassage, kid care programs and more.
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
The best desserts in the whole world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
What a time to be alive, it's the fall, football is alive and well, the sun isn't quite scorching down on Texas anymore and it's Friday (at the writing of this story).
One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas
The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra bringing ‘A Classical Halloween’ to life
The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra will host “A Classical Halloween” concert this weekend, bringing a full repertoire of melodic masterpieces to life under the direction of FMSO Director Esteban Rojas. Saturday’s concert begins at 7 p.m. at Trietsch United Methodist Church, 6101 Morris Road. The free concert will...
The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas
Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
Downtown Dallas Views And Stunning Design Make For Fabulous Townhomes in The Cedars
The Cedars is one of Dallas’s most exciting neighborhoods. With proximity to downtown Dallas’ hottest attractions like Lee Harvey’s Dive In and Alamo Drafthouse, residents enjoy top-tier nightlife, five-star dining, and first-class entertainment. Within the Cedars, an incredible collection of townhomes just hit the market and they’re...
14 Best Restaurants in Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX is a subdivision of Dallas Fort Worth. The area is known for many great things, like parks, art museums, and Friday night lights. But the area is also known for its diverse, melting pot of culinary delights. The state of Texas likely leads the nation in BBQ joints....
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
Flower Mound closing playground for upgrades
The town of Flower Mound over the weekend announced that it is closing the Peacock Park playground for weeks to install several upgrades. Beginning Monday, crews will begin working on a new peacock-themed play structure for kids ages 5-12, according to a town news release. The new playground will include three twisting slides, multiple climbing structures, a new swing set and an educational panel depicting the life cycle of a peacock.
Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
