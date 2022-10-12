Woman killed at a Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered but only some of her remains were found in the house: source

Read full article on original website
Man sleeping in vehicle on South Side critically wounded
CHICAGO — A man who was sleeping inside a vehicle on the South Side was critically wounded Thursday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., police responded to the 8700 block of South King Drive on the report of a shooting. Police said a 37-year-old man was asleep in the passenger...
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood late Friday night. A witness discovered the boy at the 700 block of West 50th Street around 12:04 a.m. when they stated they heard multiple gunshots fired outside their home. They found the boy unresponsive.
Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker’s remains found in Far North Side freezer
CHICAGO (WLS) — A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house. Sandra Kolalu, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
University of Chicago undergrad student shot in robbery in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Friday were searching for the gunman who shot and wounded a University of Chicago student during a robbery southeast of campus. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near 65th Street and Stony Island, along the western edge of Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Oak Park police in standoff with armed person
Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon. The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace neighborhood home
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. Walker was known by most of the people...
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
Jewel shoppers on Chicago’s South Side wonder what Mariano’s merger will mean for them
CHICAGO (WLS) — Some customers of the Jewel food store in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood wonder what the grocery store’s merger with Mariano’s means for them. “How well it’s going to serve the underserved in the community, that’s an issue,” grocery shopper Tammy James said.
As early voting opens in Indiana, will abortion drive more women to polls?
CHICAGO (WLS) — There are 11 early voting sites that opened Wednesday in Lake County, Indiana. Many predict women and issues affecting them will make a difference this year. Voting in every election since she turned 18, Princesa Baltazar thinks of it as a privilege. The Hammond resident made sure she cast her ballot on the first day of early voting in Indiana.
