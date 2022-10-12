Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Three Vols Inactive Against Alabama
Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Keys: Crimson Tide Rolls Into Knoxville For Top 10 Matchup
Tennessee faces its toughest test of the season to date Saturday as No. 3 Alabama comes to Knoxville unbeaten. Both teams are undefeated entering the matchup for the first time since 1989 and the excitement matches the game’s magnitude. Tennessee has lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide marking...
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN’s First Take Unanimously Picks Tennessee to Beat Alabama
Tennessee has certainly captured the attention of the college football world. During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, the show hosts debated the upcoming game in Knoxville between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. And by the end of the segment, all three hosts unanimously picked Tennessee to come out victorious. Even if there was some hedging going on.
rockytopinsider.com
How the National Media is Picking Tennessee-Alabama
With just over 24 hours until No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in Knoxville, there are predictions, previews, and picks flying around the internet here on Friday afternoon. Tennessee and Alabama is undoubtedly the biggest game across the college football landscape this weekend, even with some stout competition from other conferences. Still, though, with College GameDay in town for the Top 25 SEC matchup, all eyes will be on Rocky Top.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Alabama At Tennessee
The games keep getting bigger for Tennessee as the Vols cap off a challenging three-game stretch with a matchup against No. 3 Alabama. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to Alabama. Ric Butler. Last week, against LSU, I felt...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video
There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
rockytopinsider.com
Top ‘Volunteer State’ Juniors Descending On Knoxville For Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee is set for another massive recruiting weekend as the sixth-ranked Vols host No. 3 Alabama to Neyland Stadium. The Vols will have a number of top recruits in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 class on campus for the first battle of unbeatens on the Third Saturday in October since 1989.
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN Reveals College GameDay Guest Picker for Tennessee-Alabama
ESPN’s College GameDay is back in Knoxville for this Saturday’s showdown between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama and the guest picker has officially been revealed. According to College GameDay’s Twitter account, VFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be this Saturday’s guest picker.
RELATED PEOPLE
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Open Scrimmage Stats, Observations — Oct. 15
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team hosted an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of Vol football’s top 10 showdown with Alabama. The intrasquad scrimmage wasn’t purely starters versus back ups but the orange team — Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua, Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka — had more key players than the grey team — Tyreke Key, Jonas Aidoo, B.J. Edwards, Uros Plavsic, Kent Gilbert, Alec Kegler and Kidd Brizek.
Comments / 0