With just over 24 hours until No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in Knoxville, there are predictions, previews, and picks flying around the internet here on Friday afternoon. Tennessee and Alabama is undoubtedly the biggest game across the college football landscape this weekend, even with some stout competition from other conferences. Still, though, with College GameDay in town for the Top 25 SEC matchup, all eyes will be on Rocky Top.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO