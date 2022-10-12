ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Injury Report: Three Vols Inactive Against Alabama

Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.
Three Keys: Crimson Tide Rolls Into Knoxville For Top 10 Matchup

Tennessee faces its toughest test of the season to date Saturday as No. 3 Alabama comes to Knoxville unbeaten. Both teams are undefeated entering the matchup for the first time since 1989 and the excitement matches the game’s magnitude. Tennessee has lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide marking...
ESPN’s First Take Unanimously Picks Tennessee to Beat Alabama

Tennessee has certainly captured the attention of the college football world. During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, the show hosts debated the upcoming game in Knoxville between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. And by the end of the segment, all three hosts unanimously picked Tennessee to come out victorious. Even if there was some hedging going on.
How the National Media is Picking Tennessee-Alabama

With just over 24 hours until No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in Knoxville, there are predictions, previews, and picks flying around the internet here on Friday afternoon. Tennessee and Alabama is undoubtedly the biggest game across the college football landscape this weekend, even with some stout competition from other conferences. Still, though, with College GameDay in town for the Top 25 SEC matchup, all eyes will be on Rocky Top.
RTI Game Predictions: Alabama At Tennessee

The games keep getting bigger for Tennessee as the Vols cap off a challenging three-game stretch with a matchup against No. 3 Alabama. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to Alabama. Ric Butler. Last week, against LSU, I felt...
WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video

There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
ESPN Reveals College GameDay Guest Picker for Tennessee-Alabama

ESPN’s College GameDay is back in Knoxville for this Saturday’s showdown between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama and the guest picker has officially been revealed. According to College GameDay’s Twitter account, VFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be this Saturday’s guest picker.
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game

Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Tennessee Basketball Open Scrimmage Stats, Observations — Oct. 15

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team hosted an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of Vol football’s top 10 showdown with Alabama. The intrasquad scrimmage wasn’t purely starters versus back ups but the orange team — Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua, Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka — had more key players than the grey team — Tyreke Key, Jonas Aidoo, B.J. Edwards, Uros Plavsic, Kent Gilbert, Alec Kegler and Kidd Brizek.
