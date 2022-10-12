Citizens of Galt want limited growth, and we have had little growth of 0.75% per year from 2009-2022. However, we must be careful because a city needs 1-2% growth to stay financially stable. We need to build the right size homes for the city. Building high-density housing to meet a state requirement is not correct. We must do what’s suitable for Galt and the people here. Public safety must increase before growth. We have a problem right now with not having enough police officers and a fire department that doesn’t meet the national average in response times.

GALT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO