Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
City to host Reparations Town Hall on Oct. 22
The City of Evanston will host a Town Hall Meeting to share updates on the Evanston Reparations Initiative and provide community members with opportunities for continued learning. The Town Hall Meeting, which will be offered both in person and virtually, will take place:. Saturday, October 22. 11 a.m. to 12:30...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS will host FAN Event with Temple Grandin this Thursday
“Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions,” a conversation with Temple Grandin, will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Evanston Township High School auditorium, 1600 Dodge Ave. It will also be livestreamed. The event is free and open to the public, suitable for ages 12 and up.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Election 2022, mark yes for ranked choice voting
We want to weigh in on Evanston’s ranked choice voting referendum and explain why we support the idea wholeheartedly. For three semesters, we co-coordinated a course in the Osher Lifelong Learning program (OLLI) that we called The People versus the Politicians. We borrowed that title from our good friend,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Small landlords could get money toward COVID losses
Evanston landlords who own up to 35 housing units and saw a loss in rental income during the pandemic could get access to some financial relief soon. The city’s Housing and Community Development Committee, made up of several community members and City Council representatives, debated ideas for rolling out an assistance program during its latest meeting Tuesday night. The initial proposal from city staff would have allowed small and medium landlords to receive up to 75% of the financial loss on their rental properties reported in their 2021 tax return, with a maximum relief of either $15,000 or $12,000, depending on the number approved by the committee.
evanstonroundtable.com
Photos: Hundreds rally for abortion rights at Evanston protest
More than 200 people turned out at noon Sunday, Oct. 16, many wearing pink and carrying signs declaring, “Abortion is a healthcare right,” and “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” They were there to protest the U.S. Supreme Courts roll back in June of the constitutional right to an abortion.
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Clint Smith, author of NU’s ‘One Book’ choice, to speak Oct. 18
Clint Smith, author of How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with The History of Slavery Across America, will be the keynote speaker for “One Book One Northwestern” on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an event open to the greater Evanston community. Smith, an American writer and poet, examines in...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: New Ryan Field is NU cash grab
When Northwestern University recently released its plans for a new Ryan Field, it announced its intent to host for-profit concerts for the new stadium’s “financial viability.” But by continuing its longstanding pursuit of profits from its stadium, Northwestern belies its claim that the new Ryan Field will be a “community asset” that imposes no costs on the community. The plan is nothing more than a cash grab.
evanstonroundtable.com
Pianist Matthew Hagle will perform “Brahms and His Contemporaries” at Nichols Concert Hall Nov. 5
Music Institute of Chicago piano faculty and well-known Chicago musical artist Matthew Hagle returns to Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 with “Brahms and His Contemporaries,” an evening of late 19th and early 20th century short piano works. Inspired by the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in photos: Oct. 11-17
How do you picture Evanston? What have you seen or done that you can share in photographs? What caught your eye? We would love to see your pictures and keep up with you. Send them to news@evanstonroundtable.com. Please put “Week in photos” in the subject line and we’ll share them with the community. Thank you.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys soccer: Kits kick Maine West, advance to regional soccer finals
Evanston’s soccer team hasn’t exactly struggled during the 2022 campaign despite dropping the last two games on the regular season schedule. But you could make the case that the Wildkits have only scratched the surface of their potential while also earning the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A Glenbrook South Sectional in the process.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Art of Making Art: Melanie Deal
Melanie Deal is a longtime Evanston collage and mixed-media artist. She works primarily with paper, but also with mixed media, especially when adding highlights or humorous objects. She creates only one artwork at a time and usually completes eight to 12 annually. Each is unlike any other. Her paper collages...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston lets the dogs out – and onto the beach
As dog-themed music played from a speaker on Saturday, Mary Rosinski, one of the people working with the city to get the dog beach reopened, said she was nervous that there wouldn’t be a large crowd for the official reopening, especially since the announcement went out just a few days earlier.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
A great blue heron soars above the North Shore Channel near Oakton Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a few hours,...
Comments / 0