Evanston landlords who own up to 35 housing units and saw a loss in rental income during the pandemic could get access to some financial relief soon. The city’s Housing and Community Development Committee, made up of several community members and City Council representatives, debated ideas for rolling out an assistance program during its latest meeting Tuesday night. The initial proposal from city staff would have allowed small and medium landlords to receive up to 75% of the financial loss on their rental properties reported in their 2021 tax return, with a maximum relief of either $15,000 or $12,000, depending on the number approved by the committee.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO