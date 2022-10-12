Read full article on original website
Des Moines bookstores hope to capitalize on 'BookTok' phenomenon
Many young people are turning towards TikTok to share book recommendations, reactions and more. As they do so, local booksellers are reaping the benefits.
IMT Des Moines Marathon road closures to watch out for this weekend
This Sunday, the IMT Des Moines Marathon and other races kick off in the heart of the city. Here are course maps, parking guides and road closures to be aware of.
Ames first responders launches new crisis response program
AMES, Iowa — A new program in Ames has the goal of helping people in crisis get the help they need. It's called Alternative Response for Community Health, also known as ARCH. The program was started by Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames Police Department and Iowa State Police. Nick...
Offensive struggles continue for Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State offense had a lot of success earlier this season, but the past three games have been far from that. They're dead last in the Big 12 in scoring.
Des Moines police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on city's south side
A male victim, identified as 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa of Des Moines, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injury.
Iowa State men's basketball looks to experienced core to lead the way
Last year was the first with TJ Otzelberger at the helm and was considered to be a rebuild. But the team managed to exceed expectations.
