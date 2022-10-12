ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Reinvigorate your love life at Valley View Medical Clinic | Paid Content

Paid Content | Andrew Rinehart talks about the benefits of having ED issues addressed at Valley View Medical Clinic in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Andrew explains how acoustic wave therapy can fix damaged blood vessels and regrow new vessels to increase blood flow. This targets the cause of ED and doesn't simply mask the problem with medications. The procedure is painless and results can be seen in just a few visits. Right now you can get an exam, evaluation and blood flow ultra sound procedure performed at NO COST and receive a BONUS GIFT that can produce immediate results! Simply call 515-300-5555 to make an appointment 6 days a week and breathe some life back into your love life!
PLEASANT HILL, IA
Ames first responders launches new crisis response program

AMES, Iowa — A new program in Ames has the goal of helping people in crisis get the help they need. It's called Alternative Response for Community Health, also known as ARCH. The program was started by Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames Police Department and Iowa State Police. Nick...
AMES, IA
Des Moines, IA

