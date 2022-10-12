ORANGEVALE — For the first time since January, music could be heard coming from The Boardwalk in Orangevale after a long-awaited ribbon cutting Thursday. "This is such a landmark. There are so many memories, and it was hard to see it just sit here gathering dust and rotting," said patron Tim Engle.From bartender to cook and now greeter, Ingrid Borges is proud to welcome the crowds back finally. She's worked at The Boardwalk on and off for 30 years. First came the passing of longtime owner Mark Earl and then the local landmark was pummeled by the pandemic. "I think...

