TV Series

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Midnight Club#Spoiler#Cliffhanger#Tattoos#Paragon
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea moves closer to realizing her dream but it could turn into a nightmare

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that things will progress within the next few weeks for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). She will remain firm on her position that Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) is told the truth and she ready for the boy to know she gave birth to him. She also desires that he get to know Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) as his half-brother rather than his cousin.
B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?

B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?Soap Hub. B&B spoilers continue teasing trouble for Brooke Logan Forrester and Ridge Forrester. In the able hands of Katherine Kelly Lang, Brooke has been able to get herself mixed up in all kinds of romantic entanglements. Sure, Ridge is her destiny, but Brooke has also had passionate romances with his father, Eric Forrester, and his half-brothers, Thorne Forrester and Nick Marone.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa City

Monday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) interrupts the reception that follows Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal ceremony. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) pretends she is as shocked as everyone else but she is clearly upset by McCall's presence and Nikki Newman (Melody Scott Thomas) and Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) begin to realize there is a connection between the two.
Peter Bergman says he can't wait for fans to see what's coming on The Young and the Restless

Peter Bergman is excited about Jack Abbott's future. Peter Bergman who portrays Jack Abbott feels the same way as The Young and the Restless fans about the direction of the CBS soap. Recently, Soaps.com shared what the veteran actor had to say and viewers are in total agreement. Every issue that Bergman spoke of has been addressed by spoilers and on social media by those who watch the show.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’

They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Ashley may seduce Tucker to get answers for Nikki and Phyllis

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are teasing an intriguing storyline for Eileen Davidson when she returns to Genoa City as Ashley Abbott. It seems that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle) Stafford will encourage Ashley to pretend to be romantically interested in Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) in order to gain dirt on Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters).
