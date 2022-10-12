Read full article on original website
‘The Patient’ Creators Made up a Special Dish for the Series
'The Patient' co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg made up a special dish that appeared in the series.
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo
Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee Exits After Eight Seasons, Final Episode to Air in December
“Chicago Med” is losing another doctor. Brian Tee, who portrays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the Dick Wolf series after eight seasons on the show, Variety confirms. His last episode will be episode 9, “Could Be The Start Of Something New,” airing December 7. Additionally, Tee will return for episode 16 to make his directorial debut. Tee has starred on the NBC medical drama since the series’ 2015 debut. While he has appeared in 131 episodes, he was absent for much of the seventh season as he filmed “Expats,” an upcoming series for Amazon Prime Video. In the Season 8 premiere, Ethan is...
Chicago Med Reunion Ahead? Did TWD Vic Deserve Gorier Death? Did She-Hulk Disney+ Menu Fool You? And More Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Midnight Club, The Walking Dead, NCIS, The Winchesters and Andor! 1 | In The Midnight Club, is there any connection between Regina (Athena’s mom) calling Julia “bright girl,” and the grown up Julia calling Ilonka the same thing? Does Ilonka actually possess some untapped magic or knowledge inside her, or are all of the cult’s beliefs and teachings a bunch of hogwash? And considering that wild finale reveal, any educated guesses as to what Dr. Stanton’s...
'Mob Psycho 100 III' Is Officially Streaming Weekly — Here's a Recap of the Past Two Seasons
The Fall 2022 anime season is jam-packed full of awesome premieres and new seasons of our favorite shows. Along with brand-new series like Chainsaw Man and an updated adaptation of Urusei Yatsura, shows like My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, and even Bleach are returning with all-new seasons. Then of course, there's Mob Psycho 100. After more than three years without new episodes (save for the occasional one-offs), the popular sci-fi anime is back with a third season titled Mob Psycho 100 III.
'CSI: Vegas' Star Matt Lauria Teases Season 2 Serial Killer Arc, Connected Cases, and More (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 1 finale of CSI: Vegas teased a potential serial killer on the loose in Sin City when the final moments saw a black-gloved figure drawing all over a completely white room. The premiere of Season 2 saw the return of CSI vet Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) who is on the hunt for her missing friend Grace, only to find that the woman had been murdered and her body buried in the Nevada desert.
Explaining the Rings of Power Finale, Which May Confuse New LOTR Fans
Sauron is a Maiar. Like Gandalf, he's a kind of angel in the Lord of The Rings universe. But while Gandalf is a servant of Manwe, the favorite of the god Eru Illuvatar (chief god in Tolkien's pantheon), Sauron's master is Morgoth (also called Melkor) who for all intents and purposes is this world's devil. But Morgoth was defeated in the distant past and exiled by Eru. Without his master's power, Sauron has to be underhanded to gain power, like the devious underling he is. Sauron's a liar, which is why The Rings of Power finale needs some explaining.
Can the Actual Mole on the Netflix Series 'The Mole' Be Eliminated? Here's How It Works
If you've been looking for a new reality competition series with a simple, yet compelling concept, look no further than The Mole on Netflix. So, what's at stake and how do you play? Twelve contestants are thrust into an assortment of physical challenges, each of them eager to claim victory.
Yes, You Too Can Rent the Invisible House Like the 'Bling Empire' Cast
Over the last three seasons of Netflix's Bling Empire, viewers learned just why the show title lives up to the hype. The AAPI-led cast has done a fantastic job of showing us how they live it up without any expense being spared — from Mimi and Don Morris’s exquisite estate to Christine Chiu’s impeccable sense of style. And when the crew decides to get some R&R, the digs also meet the standard, with the Invisible House serving as the ultimate example.
Meghan Trainor's New Music Video Will Be Available Exclusively in 'Candy Crush Saga'
No matter how much you've tried to resist, everyone's gone through a Candy Crush phase — even Meghan Trainor!. The pop star is gearing up to release her fourth studio album "Takin' It Back" on Oct. 21, but before that she has a new music video on the way. “Made You Look" will be the first single from her new album to get a music video, and for 24 hours before the album's release, Candy Crush Saga players will get the exclusive opportunity to watch it in the game.
New 'Jeopardy!' hosts speak out in 1st joint interview: What's next for the show
Co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings sit down together to talk about the next era for the long-running game show.
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
Netflix Fantasy Film 'The School for Good and Evil' Was First a Book Series
The exciting Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil promises magic, mystery, and fairytale fun. The film, which arrives on the platform October 19, stars High School Musical: the Musical: the Series' Sofia Wylie as Agatha and Broadway's Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie. In addition to the talented leading ladies, the supporting cast is stacked with Hollywood legends such as Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, and more.
