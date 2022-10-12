Amazon’s October Prime Day Has Outerwear Up to 50% Off — Shop the Best Jacket Deals for Men and Women

With Amazon's second Prime Day of the year behind us, Black Friday shopping has commenced. While the year's biggest sale holiday is over a month away, top mattress brands are already starting to offer Black Friday mattress deals. Ahead of November, sleep retailers like Saatva, Casper, and Cocoon by Sealy have mattress deals for all types of sleepers. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you snooze or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, we've rounded up the best Black Friday mattress deals — many of which come with free sheets and pillows.

SHOPPING ・ 23 HOURS AGO