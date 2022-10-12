ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter

The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore

Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
