Boise Women's March centers on November election

BOISE — One month before the general election, a couple hundred people rallied at the Capitol with a clear message: vote out anti-abortion candidates in Idaho.

The rally in Boise was one of many Women’s Marches held across the nation to advocate for abortions rights and candidates who support them ahead of the midterm elections.

Speakers focused on Idaho’s three abortion laws, one of which is a near total ban that took effect Aug. 25. Planned Parenthood is challenging all three laws; the state Supreme Court heard arguments in the case on Thursday.

“Your access to reproductive health care depends on your zip code, and that is not OK,” said Terri Pickens Manweiler, the Democratic candidate for Idaho lieutenant governor.

Pickens Manweiler was one of multiple candidates for office who called for voters to oust members of the state Legislature who voted in favor of the state’s abortion bans as well as other elected officials who support the bans.

Her opponent, House Speaker Scott Bedke, had previously requested that the court allow the Legislature to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the abortion ban.

Additionally, when the U.S. Department of Justice challenged the emergency aspect of Idaho’s abortion law, Bedke condemned the Biden administration’s move.

“Joe Biden and his administration need to stay out of Idaho’s business. The Supreme Court of the United States reaffirmed that the laws surrounding abortion are to be made by the states,” Bedke said in a statement. “We will defend Idaho’s rights to determine its own policies.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel framed the anti-abortion laws passed in Idaho as part of an “anti-choice industrial complex,” in which she said more laws will be passed to keep donations flowing to anti-abortion candidates.

“If we can make even small gains, it will send a message,” Rubel said. “... And if we don’t send a message, worse is coming.”

The District 18 representative is being challenged by Republican MaryKate Johnson in the November election. Other speakers included U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo’s opponent, Democrat David Roth; District 21 House candidate Josi Christensen; and others from organizations that advocate for abortion rights, such as Planned Parenthood and Idaho Abortion Rights, which organized the rally and march.

They called on those gathered to vote and volunteer with campaigns. Members of the group Babe Vote helped attendees register to vote and request absentee ballots.

“Find a way to get involved beyond just showing up,” Pickens Manweiler said.

In addition to marching around the Capitol, the group also held a vigil for Mahsa Amini and others who have died in the protests in Iran. Amini was detained by morality police for an alleged violation of the dress code.