Boise, ID

Boise Women's March centers on November election

By By LAURA GUIDO
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

BOISE — One month before the general election, a couple hundred people rallied at the Capitol with a clear message: vote out anti-abortion candidates in Idaho.

The rally in Boise was one of many Women’s Marches held across the nation to advocate for abortions rights and candidates who support them ahead of the midterm elections.

Speakers focused on Idaho’s three abortion laws, one of which is a near total ban that took effect Aug. 25. Planned Parenthood is challenging all three laws; the state Supreme Court heard arguments in the case on Thursday.

“Your access to reproductive health care depends on your zip code, and that is not OK,” said Terri Pickens Manweiler, the Democratic candidate for Idaho lieutenant governor.

Pickens Manweiler was one of multiple candidates for office who called for voters to oust members of the state Legislature who voted in favor of the state’s abortion bans as well as other elected officials who support the bans.

Her opponent, House Speaker Scott Bedke, had previously requested that the court allow the Legislature to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the abortion ban.

Additionally, when the U.S. Department of Justice challenged the emergency aspect of Idaho’s abortion law, Bedke condemned the Biden administration’s move.

“Joe Biden and his administration need to stay out of Idaho’s business. The Supreme Court of the United States reaffirmed that the laws surrounding abortion are to be made by the states,” Bedke said in a statement. “We will defend Idaho’s rights to determine its own policies.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel framed the anti-abortion laws passed in Idaho as part of an “anti-choice industrial complex,” in which she said more laws will be passed to keep donations flowing to anti-abortion candidates.

“If we can make even small gains, it will send a message,” Rubel said. “... And if we don’t send a message, worse is coming.”

The District 18 representative is being challenged by Republican MaryKate Johnson in the November election. Other speakers included U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo’s opponent, Democrat David Roth; District 21 House candidate Josi Christensen; and others from organizations that advocate for abortion rights, such as Planned Parenthood and Idaho Abortion Rights, which organized the rally and march.

They called on those gathered to vote and volunteer with campaigns. Members of the group Babe Vote helped attendees register to vote and request absentee ballots.

“Find a way to get involved beyond just showing up,” Pickens Manweiler said.

In addition to marching around the Capitol, the group also held a vigil for Mahsa Amini and others who have died in the protests in Iran. Amini was detained by morality police for an alleged violation of the dress code.

Ray Coon
3d ago

Murder should never be legalized!If a mothers life is in danger that's one thing, but to legalize abortion as a contraception is plain old MURDER!

News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh. Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Voter guide: Idaho general election, Nov. 8, 2022

The entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year. All of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature are up for election, or possible re-election, in the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: The great party-switch myth

Next week Southeast Idaho will play host to Rob Lett, one of the nation’s most articulate “myth-busters.” Few people on the national stage today can dismantle the myth of “the great party switch” more convincingly than Mr. Lett, and Idaho Republicans desperately need that refresher right now.
IDAHO STATE
