ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Only a fool would miss this opportunity! SPACESHIP-shaped Palm Spring mansion where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon hits the market for $6 million

By Mahima Kaur, Lillian Gissen For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Palm Springs mansion that Elvis and Priscilla Presley leased for their honeymoon has hit the market for just under $6 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which is where the King of Pop and his wife hid away for the first few days of their marriage, comes complete with an at-home spa, spacious pool, and multiple private terraces with stunning views of the nearby mountains.

Located in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood in Palm Springs, California, the stunning, 4,695-square-foot mansion was rented out by the acclaimed singer for $21,000 back in 1967.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1gVd_0iWOKEUR00
The Palm Springs mansion that Elvis and Priscilla Presley leased for their honeymoon has hit the market for just under $6 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393UJK_0iWOKEUR00
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is where the King of Pop and his wife hid away for the first few days of their marriage. The couple is seen at their wedding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rnz7_0iWOKEUR00
It comes complete with an at-home spa, spacious pool, multiple private terraces with stunning views of the nearby mountains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39h6mp_0iWOKEUR00
Located in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood in Palm Springs, California, the stunning, 4,695-square-foot mansion was rented out by the acclaimed singer for $21,000 back in 1967
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1dJQ_0iWOKEUR00
At the time, he planned to use it as the location of his wedding - but when the press got a whiff of his plan, he and Priscilla decided to jet off to Las Vegas to get married instead

At the time, he planned to use it as the location of his wedding - but when the press got a whiff of his plan, he and Priscilla decided to jet off to Las Vegas to get married instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9exD_0iWOKEUR00
They then spent four days together honeymooning in the home, before he had to leave to film a movie, and now, the home can be yours for $5.6 million

They then spent four days together honeymooning in the home, before he had to leave to film a movie, and now, the home can be yours for $5.6 million.

Designed by William Krisel in 1960, the home was far ahead of its time, and its futuristic design (it resembles a spaceship from the outside) and modern advancements (including vacuum ports, an indoor kitchen grill, and wall-mounted radios) resulted in it being nicknamed The House of Tomorrow by Look Magazine in 1962.

Its first owners were Robert and Helene Alexander - who started the residential development company Alexander Construction, which built more than 2,200 homes across California between 1955 and 1965.

In recent years, the home was branded as Elvis's Honeymoon Hideaway and was open to the public for tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sh3rb_0iWOKEUR00
 You enter the home through carved-wood double height doors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsmnS_0iWOKEUR00
The living room area, described as a 'sunken party pad' by the listing, boasts stacked stone walls and built-in seating
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QSA6_0iWOKEUR00
Numerous floor-to-ceiling glass windows let the California sun flood into the room, and a 'futuristic steel beaker shaped fireplace hood and floating hearth' sits in the middle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGcps_0iWOKEUR00
The spacious dining area sits on a raised platform and overlooks the living room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbPAK_0iWOKEUR00
The nearby kitchen boasts top-not appliances, a wine cooler, numerous cupboards and drawers for optimal storage space, and a circular center island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj8u5_0iWOKEUR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr9dj_0iWOKEUR00

You enter the home through carved-wood double height doors. The living room area, described as a 'sunken party pad' by the listing, boasts stacked stone walls, built-in seating, numerous floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a 'futuristic steel beaker shaped fireplace hood and floating hearth.'

The spacious dining area sits on a raised platform and overlooks the living room, while the nearby kitchen boasts top-not appliances, a wine cooler, numerous cupboards and drawers for optimal storage space, and a circular center island.

All four bedrooms, three on the ground floor and one upstairs, are en-suites, and two of them even come with sprawling exterior terraces that offer panoramic views.

The main bedroom, which is accessed by a grand staircase, also boasts a generous dressing room and bathroom with built-in wardrobe closets centered around an enormous circular bathtub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYAx2_0iWOKEUR00
The main bedroom, which is accessed by a grand staircase, also boasts a generous dressing room and bathroom with built-in wardrobe closets centered around an enormous circular bathtub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHAvD_0iWOKEUR00
Outside, there's a lavish pool and lounging area, as well as a covered kitchenette with seating
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gJ82_0iWOKEUR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MbtS_0iWOKEUR00
Designed by William Krisel in 1960, the home was far ahead of its time due to its futuristic design (it resembles a spaceship from the outside)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2yCc_0iWOKEUR00
Between that and it modern advancements (including vacuum ports, an indoor kitchen grill, and wall-mounted radios) the home was nicknamed The House of Tomorrow by Look Magazine in 1962
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8thb_0iWOKEUR00
Its first owners were Robert and Helene Alexander - who started the residential development company Alexander Construction, which built more than 2,200 homes across California between 1955 and 1965
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmsLk_0iWOKEUR00
In recent years, the home was branded as Elvis's Honeymoon Hideaway and was open to the public for tours

Outside, there's a lavish pool and lounging area, as well as a covered kitchenette with seating.

While the home has been renovated in recent years, many of its original architectural details - like its stone walls and terrazzo floors - have been restored.

'Alexander Construction Company is known for bringing the mid-century movement to Palm Springs. This particular property was built in 1960 by Mr. Alexander for himself and his family,' said Compass listing agent Marc Sanders.

'The property is done so well. It still has all the architectural integrities of when it was built and now is upgraded to a modern living house to today's living standards.'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Desert Daze: A Galaxy of Its Own

Desert Daze celebrated its 10th birthday this year on the waterfront of Lake Perris, in Riverside County. After a reduced-capacity, COVID-consious production with only one stage in 2021, the Southern California psychedelic music and art festival returned bigger than ever this year, with four stages and more than 90 musical acts.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews

Both La Quinta and Palm Springs are currently considering adding more restrictions to some short term vacation rentals. A new study shared by Visit Greater Palm Springs on the economic impact of restricting short term rentals is getting mixed reviews. The findings were reported by Toursim Economics, an Oxford Economics company. While cities like La The post New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Palm Springs, CA
Business
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs.  Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Krisel
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis
menifee247.com

Blue Agave Landscaping will maximize your yard's look

As a city located in a desert climate, Menifee presents unique challenges in planting and decorating front and back yards. Blue Agave Landscaping provides the expertise clients want in maximizing the look and environmental sustainability of their home’s exterior. Jose Garcia and his staff work with customers to achieve...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Starbucks on Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to Close Permanently

Every morning, Ron Martinez heads to Starbucks on the corner of Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to work in a comfortable environment with a hot cup of joe. “I’ve been coming to this Starbucks for 10 years, maybe even a little over 10 years,” said Martinez, a Palm Springs resident.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Spa#Wedding#Look Magazine#Alexander Construction
sbcity.org

Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking

The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside

Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s handbag section. One woman is […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project

The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched

A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
VISTA, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

653K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy