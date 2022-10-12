Read full article on original website
Los Angeles mystery: Who taped meeting with racist rants?
LOS ANGELES — An anonymously leaked recording of crude, racist remarks and political scheming that led to the resignation of the Los Angeles City Council president and a powerful labor leader left behind a mystery: Who made the tape, and why?. The posting of the year-old recording on the...
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
LOS ANGELES — Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul. The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses, and by far the best...
