Read full article on original website
Related
Fairborn Daily Herald
Bredeson nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University graduate student Rachel (Sweeney) Bredeson has officially been selected as a nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. A cross country and track & field standout for the Lady Jackets, Bredeson carries a perfect 4.0 GPA as a pharmaceutical sciences major. Her...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Xenia seniors take care of West Carrollton
XENIA —The players honored on Senior Night were the ones to set the tone for Xenia as it closed out its regular season schedule at home and continued to pave its way into the record books every week. The Buccaneers scored on all seven of its first half possessions...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Fairborn-Xenia match postponed
XENIA — Wednesday’s girls soccer match between Fairborn and Xenia was postponed due to weather conditions. The match was halted less than five minutes into the first half at the 35:28 mark due to a flash of lightning. After several other sightings, the match was deemed by the team’s coaches to not be played before 8 p.m.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Xenia keeping focus on weekly opponent
XENIA — The Xenia football team has already accomplished several milestones. And there’s still more to play for as the regular season nears its end. The 8-0 start for the Buccaneers is the first time since the 1920s for the team to reach that record. A Miami Valley League Valley Division title is already wrapped up with an insurmountable lead over Sidney. Xenia, currently No. 2 in the Division II, Region 8, computer rankings, will not only compete in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, but will also have home field advantage during the first two rounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairborn Daily Herald
Week 8 previews: Bellbrook starts run toward SWBL title
BELLBROOK — Senior night for Bellbrook brings a step up in competition for both itself and visiting Monroe with a SWBL East division title still uncertain. The two sides are at the top of the division, with Bellbrook being unbeaten at 5-0 with Monroe staying on their heels at 4-1.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Ferrin’s kick helps Bellbrook defeat Monroe
BELLBROOK — The moment every kicker dreams of presented itself to Riley Ferrin with six seconds left on Senior Night. He gave his seniors a SWBL East Division title when he drilled a 26-yard shot straight through the uprights as Bellbrook defeated Monroe 10-7 in front of the home crowd.
Comments / 0