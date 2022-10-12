XENIA — The Xenia football team has already accomplished several milestones. And there’s still more to play for as the regular season nears its end. The 8-0 start for the Buccaneers is the first time since the 1920s for the team to reach that record. A Miami Valley League Valley Division title is already wrapped up with an insurmountable lead over Sidney. Xenia, currently No. 2 in the Division II, Region 8, computer rankings, will not only compete in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, but will also have home field advantage during the first two rounds.

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO