Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Veronica Sanchez honored at Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Midland Victims’ Coalition held the 8th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Wadley-Barron Park. For Jennifer Sanchez, it’s been nearly eight months since her daughter Veronica was killed in a domestic violence incident in...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Reel Thanx welcomes Group 56 in Midland today

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Thanx’s group 56 landed today in Midland. The group consisted of three veteran heroes who are headed to Del Rio for the weekend. “I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Director Mike Starkey. The three veteran heroes were greeted by Patriot...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter. The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals. Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD officer breaks down response to domestic violence calls

MIDLAND, Texas — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience some form of domestic violence from their partner. Police officers frequently respond to these calls that can be tough and extremely dangerous. "We do have several that we...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

XTO Energy hosts “Dunk and Dash”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy held its first “dunk and dash” to raise money for United Way of Midland. Where employees got the chance to dunk their boss. Five XTO leaders in Midland spent 20 minutes in the dunking booth. Employees had the chance to purchase seven...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

UTPB Cheer team raising money for nationals

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Tue. 10/11/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Selena picture photobombed. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. ‘Noticias Telemundo...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5th grade student in Odessa charged with making a threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5th grade student from Barbara Jordan Elementary was arrested today after he allegedly threatened another student. According to a news release, students told staff members today that the boy threatened yesterday to bring a gun to school. Upon learning of the threat, Ector County ISD police immediately began investigating and eventually […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person.  According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
MIDLAND, TX
KOAT 7

New Mexico families hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
NewsWest 9

Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room

ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland mayoral debate at Basin PBS

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The race for Midland Mayor is underway, and Thursday night was the mayoral debate at Basin PBS. After one term, Mayor Patrick Payton announced that he would not be seeking re-election which opened the door for newcomers and familiar faces to toss their names in the ring.
Midland, TX

