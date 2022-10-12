Read full article on original website
Veronica Sanchez honored at Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Midland Victims’ Coalition held the 8th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Wadley-Barron Park. For Jennifer Sanchez, it’s been nearly eight months since her daughter Veronica was killed in a domestic violence incident in...
Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation. IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses. There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and...
Reel Thanx welcomes Group 56 in Midland today
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Thanx’s group 56 landed today in Midland. The group consisted of three veteran heroes who are headed to Del Rio for the weekend. “I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Director Mike Starkey. The three veteran heroes were greeted by Patriot...
Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter. The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals. Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed...
MPD officer breaks down response to domestic violence calls
MIDLAND, Texas — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience some form of domestic violence from their partner. Police officers frequently respond to these calls that can be tough and extremely dangerous. "We do have several that we...
XTO Energy hosts “Dunk and Dash”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy held its first “dunk and dash” to raise money for United Way of Midland. Where employees got the chance to dunk their boss. Five XTO leaders in Midland spent 20 minutes in the dunking booth. Employees had the chance to purchase seven...
Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
Midland doctor experiences firsthand issues with medical immigration form
MIDLAND, Texas — The path to citizenship in the United States can already be a long process. Paperwork problems can easily create setbacks, but not all paperwork setbacks are at the fault of individuals applying. Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala is trying to help out an elderly patient with dementia and...
UTPB Cheer team raising money for nationals
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Big Spring police arrest juvenile for threats to Oceans Behavioral Unit
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department arrested a young man for terroristic threats Thursday, after he made threats against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. According to BSPD, at about 12:15 p.m., officers were made aware of a person in Big Spring who made threats that...
Midland mom accused of endangering child by smoking ‘meth’ in front of him
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly got high on methamphetamines around her child. Cheyenne Rush, 31, has been charged with Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on October 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment on Tradewinds Boulevard after someone called 911 […]
5th grade student in Odessa charged with making a threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5th grade student from Barbara Jordan Elementary was arrested today after he allegedly threatened another student. According to a news release, students told staff members today that the boy threatened yesterday to bring a gun to school. Upon learning of the threat, Ector County ISD police immediately began investigating and eventually […]
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person. According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
New Mexico families hit hard by inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room
ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
Plumbing problems force temporary closure for Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The ancient pipes underneath the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry have finally fallen apart and created a $10,500 problem for the charity. But thanks to a generous community, they have already raised $6000 in just two days. “We’ve been here over 30 years and Midland has never let us down. Midland has […]
Midland mayoral debate at Basin PBS
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The race for Midland Mayor is underway, and Thursday night was the mayoral debate at Basin PBS. After one term, Mayor Patrick Payton announced that he would not be seeking re-election which opened the door for newcomers and familiar faces to toss their names in the ring.
