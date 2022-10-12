ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

$350 Georgia Cash Assistance Payments Are Being Issued — Who Qualifies?

Georgia was one of several states to issue inflation relief checks to residents in 2022 in an effort to combat the rising costs of goods and services. If you’ve received your check and were hoping for another round of assistance, you might be in luck. If you’re a Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, or TANF recipient, you could soon get a $350 Georgia cash assistance payment.
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

‘No plans’ to tighten law on cannabis, says No 10

The government has “no plans” to change the law relating to cannabis, Downing Street has said.The announcement amounts to a slapdown to home secretary Suella Braverman, who over the weekend let it be known she was “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from class B to class A.The move would put cannabis on the same level as substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, increasing the maximum sentence for possession from five to seven years in prison.But prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.“Our priority is...
POLITICS
The Verge

Amazon faces a wave of walkouts and strikes as it heads into the season of sales

Amazon is in the midst of its second Prime Day sale of the year, pitched as a way to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. But as it courts consumers, the workers who handle the mass amount of packages that flow through Amazon’s facilities, warehouses, and air hubs are demanding better pay and working conditions. The threat of strikes, walkouts, and potentially another unionized warehouse are all looming as Amazon’s about to enter one of its busiest seasons.
JOLIET, IL
MedCity News

Pennsylvania pharmacy owner must pay $4M for “no questions asked” oxycodone sales

An owner of a neighborhood pharmacy in Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $4.1 million to resolve his civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act. Mitchell Spivack, 63, operated a small pharmacy for more than 30 years in Philadelphia, and by 2016 was the largest purchaser of oxycodone among retail pharmacies in the entire state, the Department of Justice said Tuesday in a news release. He developed a “no questions asked” reputation for distributing oxycodone and other opioids, according to the DOJ.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
LABOR ISSUES

