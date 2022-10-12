Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
$350 Georgia Cash Assistance Payments Are Being Issued — Who Qualifies?
Georgia was one of several states to issue inflation relief checks to residents in 2022 in an effort to combat the rising costs of goods and services. If you’ve received your check and were hoping for another round of assistance, you might be in luck. If you’re a Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, or TANF recipient, you could soon get a $350 Georgia cash assistance payment.
What Is the Highest Income for Medicaid in 2022?
While the U.S. does not have a robust national healthcare system the way many developed countries do, it does have several programs that can help certain groups cover their healthcare costs. More than...
Montana judge blocks state law requiring transgender surgery to change birth certificate
A Montana judge blocked a recent state law that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates without undergoing surgery. Last week, state health officials adopted a rule permanently blocking people from changing the gender on their birth certificates. Plaintiffs filed a complaint challenging SB280, which passed in...
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
US News and World Report
Legal Cannabis Poses a Quandary for US Companies Screening Staff for Drugs
(Reuters) -Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Or it used to be. Virginia last year fully legalized marijuana — the first state in the South to do...
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Biden Proposes New Labor Rule Granting Millions of Uber, Lyft & DoorDash Gig Workers Employee Status
The Biden-Harris administration has proposed a rule challenging existing worker classifications that could change the nature of the gig economy in the U.S. by redefining guidelines to fit current...
International Business Times
Labor Dept Rule On Independent Contractors Likely To Land As Early As Tuesday - Sources
A proposed Department of Labor rule defining whether workers for rideshare, retail and delivery companies are misidentified as independent contractors is expected to be released as early as Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Details of the new rule have not been made public. But the department...
Mecklenburg’s food stamp delays catch eye of legal advocates as immigrants still wait
After Mecklenburg County still had delays, The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy asked, via tweet, if anyone was facing problems with their applications to contact them.
NewsTimes
Danbury bakeries ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back wages to employees
A federal court ordered bakeries in Danbury and New York to pay nearly $1 million in back wages and liquidated damages to dozens of its employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In August, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh filed a complaint against Pedro Coelho and his businesses...
‘No plans’ to tighten law on cannabis, says No 10
The government has “no plans” to change the law relating to cannabis, Downing Street has said.The announcement amounts to a slapdown to home secretary Suella Braverman, who over the weekend let it be known she was “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from class B to class A.The move would put cannabis on the same level as substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, increasing the maximum sentence for possession from five to seven years in prison.But prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.“Our priority is...
The Verge
Amazon faces a wave of walkouts and strikes as it heads into the season of sales
Amazon is in the midst of its second Prime Day sale of the year, pitched as a way to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. But as it courts consumers, the workers who handle the mass amount of packages that flow through Amazon’s facilities, warehouses, and air hubs are demanding better pay and working conditions. The threat of strikes, walkouts, and potentially another unionized warehouse are all looming as Amazon’s about to enter one of its busiest seasons.
7 million U.S. women live in maternity care 'deserts': Report
HealthDay News -- Pregnancy can be safer and healthier for both mom and baby with good access to quality maternity care. Yet, the United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color, according to a new March of Dimes report.
How Biden's proposed overhaul of gig worker rules could work
A new rule published by the Labor Department on Tuesday that seeks to overhaul certain labor laws could have major consequences for gig companies like Uber and Lyft.
MedCity News
Pennsylvania pharmacy owner must pay $4M for “no questions asked” oxycodone sales
An owner of a neighborhood pharmacy in Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $4.1 million to resolve his civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act. Mitchell Spivack, 63, operated a small pharmacy for more than 30 years in Philadelphia, and by 2016 was the largest purchaser of oxycodone among retail pharmacies in the entire state, the Department of Justice said Tuesday in a news release. He developed a “no questions asked” reputation for distributing oxycodone and other opioids, according to the DOJ.
Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale
The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election. The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
