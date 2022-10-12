ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On

Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 100 Live Albums

Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’

This is one of those Willie Nelson songs that stops me in my tracks every time. And “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” one of his signature songs, is set to be featured on the forthcoming live album, Willie Nelson Live At Budokan. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie’s historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
TIME

British Indie Rockers Wet Leg Are Bringing Catharsis to an Arena Near You

Onstage at Madison Square Garden this past summer, Wet Leg front woman Rhian Teasdale coached a sold-out crowd of 10,000 to scream as loud as they could. Written into the closing lines of the British indie rockers’ acerbic kiss-off “Ur Mum,” the request electrified an audience that had come mostly to see the headliner, art-pop superstars Florence + the Machine. The collective scream felt cathartic and chaotic and hilarious at once—a perfect encapsulation of the Wet Leg experience. “It’s a very grounding moment in the set,” the bright-eyed Teasdale, 29, who also plays guitar and serves as the band’s principal...
Deadline

‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs.  Barrett recorded a couple...
AOL Corp

Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'

Queen is bringing the '80s into 2022. The band unveiled the never-before-heard track "Face It Alone" Thursday, which features vocals of late frontman Freddie Mercury. The more than four-minute long song is led by melancholy string plucks and slow drum hits with a sobering self-encouraging message: "Your life is your own / You're in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
withguitars.com

Girls In Synthesis release new album ‘The Rest Is Distraction’ today!

NEW GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS ALBUM ‘THE REST IS DISTRACTION’ OUT TODAY. WATCH THE EXPLOSIVE LIVE VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE ‘COTTAGE INDUSTRY’ HERE:. “Sonically and musically the album, as you would expect from Girls In Synthesis, is interesting, intense, creative, challenging…” Echoes and Dust. “This...
