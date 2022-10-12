OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.

OCALA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO