ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident has ‘major concerns’ regarding school tax referendum
Should the special one-mill property tax for schools be approved in November for the third time? This will be 12 years of increased taxpayer support at the end of the proposed four-year extension. I was an enthusiastic supporter of the first referendum (2014) and a moderate supporter of the second...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301
A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
wuft.org
High schools across Florida receive false active shooter phone calls, following disturbing nationwide pattern
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At least two Alachua County high schools were at the center of a school shooting hoax Tuesday. Law enforcement received phone calls that active shooters were present at Eastside High School in Gainesville and Santa Fe High School in Alachua. Law enforcement responded to both schools and found that there was no actual threat.
WCJB
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
WCJB
Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents. United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents. This event is set...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago. On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue. Several weeks before that...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County rejects West End land use change
The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
WCJB
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022. Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida. Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off. In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail. It...
villages-news.com
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
villages-news.com
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
WCJB
Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School. The fights happened last Wednesday. Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of...
WCJB
Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m. Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and...
ocala-news.com
MCSO receives generous donation of teddy bears, blankets
The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club visited the Marion County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to drop off a generous donation that will benefit local children. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that several members of the OTOW Lions Club stopped by the MCSO Southwest District Office (9048 SW State Road 200 in Ocala) with teddy bears and blankets.
