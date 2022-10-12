ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala resident has ‘major concerns’ regarding school tax referendum

Should the special one-mill property tax for schools be approved in November for the third time? This will be 12 years of increased taxpayer support at the end of the proposed four-year extension. I was an enthusiastic supporter of the first referendum (2014) and a moderate supporter of the second...
OCALA, FL
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Marion County, FL
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
OCALA, FL
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301

A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
MARION COUNTY, FL
High schools across Florida receive false active shooter phone calls, following disturbing nationwide pattern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At least two Alachua County high schools were at the center of a school shooting hoax Tuesday. Law enforcement received phone calls that active shooters were present at Eastside High School in Gainesville and Santa Fe High School in Alachua. Law enforcement responded to both schools and found that there was no actual threat.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Alachua County rejects West End land use change

The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages

A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
THE VILLAGES, FL
MCSO receives generous donation of teddy bears, blankets

The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club visited the Marion County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to drop off a generous donation that will benefit local children. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that several members of the OTOW Lions Club stopped by the MCSO Southwest District Office (9048 SW State Road 200 in Ocala) with teddy bears and blankets.
OCALA, FL
